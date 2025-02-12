Cleveland Browns 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Dark Days Ahead for Cleveland Football
The 2024 NFL season was a disastrous one for the Cleveland Browns. Fresh off an 11-6 season, hopes were high for the Browns but they went on to play to a 3-14 record, one of the worst in the league.
Not only did the Browns finish near the bottom of the standings, but they have no answer at quarterback and are tied to Deshaun Watson despite his issues both on and off the football field. As an ugly cherry on top, their defense were a shell of themselves from a year ago.
As you might imagine, the betting market has little faith in them being Super Bowl contenders in 2025.
Cleveland Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Browns +15000
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Only the Tennessee Titans (200-1) and New York Giants (300-1) have longer odds to win the Super Bowl entering the 2025 offseason.
Browns Outlook is Bleak Entering 2025
There's not much positive to write about when it comes to the Browns. They have little choice to but to give Watson yet another shot at quarterback while trying to find a way to rebuild this team. Their once dominant defense took a significant step back in 2024 and now their star pass-rusher, Myles Garrett, has asked for a trade.
The only thing the Browns have to look forward to at the moment is they pick No. 2 in the upcoming draft. In that spot, they can either take a quarterback and begin to move on from Watson, who take the next best player available, who will likely be the duel-threat wide receiver and cornerback, Travis Hunter.
It's safe to say the Browns are going to need a couple of years to figure things out and return to playoff contention. It's going to be a long road ahead for fans of the Cleveland Browns. Do not waste your money betting on them to win the Super Bowl next season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
