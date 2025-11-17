Clippers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 17
The Philadelphia 76ers and Tyrese Maxey are looking to build on their 4-2 record at home on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Clippers lost Bradley Beal for the season last week, and they’ve been without Kawhi Leonard heading into the second night of a back-to-back.
Los Angeles lost against the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, pushing the team to 4-9 in the 2025-26 season.
The Sixers have been a pleasant surprise in the 2025-26 campaign, as their young guards have made up for Paul George being out and Joel Embiid being on a minutes limit to open the season.
Philly has playoff hopes in the East, and it’s favored at home against the Clippers on Monday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup.
Clippers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers +5.5 (-108)
- 76ers -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +170
- 76ers: -205
Total
- 220.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Clippers vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Clippers record: 4-9
- 76ers record: 7-5
Clippers vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
76ers Injury Report
- Adem Bona – out
- Joel Embiid – out
- Paul George – questionable
- Jared McCain – available
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
Clippers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 30.5 Points (-109)
This season, Maxey has averaged 30.2 points, 7.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds in six games without Embiid, and he's taking 24.2 shots per game in those contests. So, I wouldn't be shocked to see Maxey have a big game at home against a Clippers team playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Los Angeles is just 25th in the NBA in defensive rating, and it's coming off a close loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.
Maxey enters this game averaging 32.0 points per game, and he's cleared 30.5 points in seven of his 12 appearances in the 2025-26 season. I think he's a must bet with Embiid out, even though Paul George (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for this matchup.
Clippers vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Philadelphia could get Paul George back in the lineup on Monday, and I think the 76ers are worth a look against a Clippers team that is likely down Kawhi Leonard and playing the second night of a back-to-back.
The Clippers are just 4-9 this season, ranking 23rd in the NBA in net rating and 25th in defensive rating, which is going to be an issue against a high-octane Philly offense with Maxey leading the way.
Even with Embiid out, I don’t mind laying this price with the Sixers, who are 4-2 straight up at home this season.
Both of these teams are 1-1 against the spread in this spot (Philly as a home favorite and L.A. as a road underdog), but the 76ers (13th in net rating, seventh in offensive rating) have an elite unit that can take advantage of a short-handed Clippers squad.
Pick: 76ers -5.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.