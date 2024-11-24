Clippers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 24
The Philadelphia 76ers finally got back in the win column on Friday night, beating the Brooklyn Nets by 15 points in an NBA Cup matchup.
Now, they find themselves as home underdogs – with Paul George and Joel Embiid out again – on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Clippers are down two key players of their own in Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell, but they’ve won four games in a row to move to 10-7 on the season.
Can James Harden and the Clips stay hot against a Philly team that at least has Tyrese Maxey back in action?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, the best prop bets to consider, and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Clippers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers -2 (-105)
- Sixers +2 (-115)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -125
- Sixers: +105
Total
- 211 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 24
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports SoCal
- Clippers record: 10-7
- Sixers record: 3-12
Clippers vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- PJ Tucker – out
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- Norman Powell – out
- Cam Christie – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – out
- Paul George – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Lester Quinones – out
- Adem Bona – out
- Justin Edwards – out
- Jeff Downtin Jr. – out
Clippers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best Prop Bet
- James Harden OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Harden has not shot the ball well this season (36.5 percent from the field), but he’s averaging 7.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. He’s cleared 14.5 rebounds and assists in 11 of his 17 games this season, although he did have just 10 rebounds and assists in the first matchup with Philly this season.
I think he could be in line for a big game on Sunday given his massive usage in this offense.
Philadelphia 76ers Best Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 21.5 Points (-120)
Clippers vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Philly is certainly a little more dangerous with Maxey healthy and rookie Jared McCain shooting the lights out right now, but I just can’t get behind the 3-12 Sixers in a pick’em scenario.
Even without Powell – who was off to a hot start in the 2024-25 season – Los Angeles is finding ways to win games with strong defense and enough playmaking from Harden. The veteran guard is averaging 20.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game, and the Clips have played elite defense (No. 5 in the NBA) around him.
Meanwhile, Philly ranks 28th in the NBA in offensive rating and 26th in net rating. While Maxey certainly raises the team’s ceiling, the Sixers didn’t exactly light things up earlier this season when he was healthy and Embiid and George were out.
I lean with the Clippers extending their winning streak on Sunday.
Pick: Clippers Moneyline (-125)
