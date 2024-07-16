Clippers vs. Bucks NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 16
The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to move to 3-0 in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.
The Bucks have yet to win a game this summer, but there’s no doubt that they have some NBA talent on the roster with former first-round picks TyTy Washington and MarJon Beauchamp highlighting a roster that also includes Andre Jackson and Chris Livingston.
Oddsmakers have the Clippers favorite in this matchup after they picked up back-to-back wins by nine or more points, allowing just 78 points in each game.
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my best bet on Tuesday night:
Clippers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers -5 (-110)
- Bucks +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -205
- Bucks: +170
Total
- 173.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Clippers vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 16
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Clippers record: 2-0
- Bucks record: 0-2
Clippers vs. Bucks Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Clippers
Cam Christie: Clippers second-round pick Cam Christie had six points on 2-of-8 shooting (2-for-4 from 3) with three steals in their win over the Brooklyn Nets. Christie may get a shot to play for the Clips in the 2024-25 season depending upon how they start, and if he can keep shooting the 3 well, it’ll bode well for his chances on the roster.
Milwaukee Bucks
MarJon Beauchamp: A former first-round pick, Beauchamp had 19 points, 11 rebounds, and seven turnovers in the Bucks’ blowout loss to Cleveland on Sunday. He’s one of several young Bucks players looking to prove they can crack the rotation.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
I love the Clippers to win this game, partially because of their defense this summer, but mainly due to the Bucks’ lack of defense.
Milwaukee has allowed 96 and 112 points through two summer league games, not even giving itself a chance in a 31-point loss to the Cavs.
While I don’t see the standout star playing for the Clippers like many other teams this summer, they did make 10 3-pointers and have four players in double figures in their most recent win over Brooklyn.
I’ll be interested to see how much Milwaukee has some of its players that are on the roster play the rest of the summer, as only Beauchamp cleared 25 minutes in the loss to Cleveland.
Take the Clips to improve to 3-0 on Tuesday.
Pick: Clippers -5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
