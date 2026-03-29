Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 29

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have won four games in a row and are just three games out of the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference heading down the home stretch of the regular season.

Now, they take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in a week after beating them 129-96 on Monday, March 23.

The Bucks have been without Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they’re struggling mightily during a three-game skid, losing by 33 to the Clippers, 31 to Portland and 32 to San Antonio on Saturday. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Clippers are 15.5-point road favorites in this matchup.

L.A. is well over .500 with Leonard in the lineup this season, and it’s looking to hold off Portland (the No. 9 seed) for a top-eight spot in the West. The Clips have a 1.5-game cushion on the Blazers ahead of Sunday’s action.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for the final meeting between the Clippers and Bucks this season.

Clippers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers -15.5 (-110)

Bucks +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Clippers: -1000

Bucks: +650

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Clippers vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV

Clippers record: 38-36

Bucks record: 29-44

Clippers vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Isaiah Jackson – questionable

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Bucks Injury Report

Ryan Rollins – questionable

Myles Turner – questionable

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Thanasis Antetokounmpo – questionable

Gary Harris – out

Kyle Kuzma – questionable

Kevin Porter Jr. – out

Bobby Portis – out

Clippers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-141)

Earlier this month, Garland knocked down 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc in a blowout win over the Bucks, and he’s now made three or more 3-pointers in nine of 10 games as a starter for the Clippers.

Milwaukee’s defense has gone in the tank in recent weeks, as it’s now 29th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 28th in opponent 3-point percentage.

That’s a great sign for Garland, who has taken a ton of 3-pointers since joining the Clippers and returning from a toe issue. He’s shooting 51.6 percent from deep on 7.9 attempts per game with the Clips, averaging 4.1 3s per game.

Garland is an absolute steal at this price on Sunday.

Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

I simply cannot back the Bucks in any way right now, especially with Giannis, Rollins, Turner, Portis, Kuzma and Porter Jr. all on the injury report.

The Bucks have dropped four of their last five games by 30 or more points, including a 32-point loss to a tanking Utah Jazz team.

Over their last 10 games, the Bucks are dead last in the NBA in net rating (-16.9) while the Clippers are ninth in the league in net rating (+6.6) over that same stretch.

Los Angeles has not been great as a road favorite (5-10 against the spread this season), but I can’t look past the blowout win over the Bucks on March 23.

With playoff positioning still on the line, the Clippers are a no-brainer bet on Sunday afternoon.

Pick: Clippers -15.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.