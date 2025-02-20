Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 20
Both the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks are hanging on to top-six seeds in their respective conferences heading into their first matchup out of the All-Star break.
However, the Clippers have a little less cushion in a loaded Western Conference, as they’re just one game up on the No. 7-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Bucks, who went into the break without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference and on the collision course for another first-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs.
Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable on Thursday night, as is All-Star guard Damian Lillard.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference clash.
Clippers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +1.5 (-110)
- Bucks -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +105
- Bucks: -125
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 20
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports SoCal
- Clippers record: 31-23
- Bucks record: 29-24
Clippers vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Kai Jones – out
- Cam Christie – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Jordan Miller – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable
- Damian Lillard – questionable
- Andre Jackson Jr. – questionable
- Stanley Umude – out
- Chris Livingston – out
- Liam Robbins – out
Clippers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
An All-Star Game snub, Powell is having the best season of his career, averaging 24.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the field and 42.8% from beyond the arc.
Powell is also averaging 3.4 made 3s per game, clearing this prop in six of his last nine games. He’s a great bet at this number, even when Kawhi Leonard is in the lineup.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Brook Lopez UNDER 4.5 Rebounds (-120)
This is a tough matchup for Brook Lopez and the Bucks on the glass, as the Clippers rank No. 5 in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and No. 7 in rebounding percentage.
Lopez, who is averaging just 4.7 rebounds per game, has failed to clear 4.5 boards in seven of his last 12 games, averaging 4.5 rebounds per game over that stretch. Plus, his opponent Ivica Zubac averages 12.6 rebounds on 21.0 rebound chances per game.
The matchup couldn’t be much worse for Lopez, especially since he operates a lot on the perimeter on offense.
Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The Bucks are just .500 against the spread as home favorites this season, and they actually are worse than the Clippers when it comes to net rating in the 2024-25 season.
Los Angeles is No. 2 in defensive rating in the 2024-25 campaign, and it should be able to keep the Bucks in check, especially if Antetokounmpo is unable to play.
Milwaukee is just 6-6 when the two-time MVP doesn’t play this season, and the Bucks actually went into the All-Star break on a bit of a skid, ranking 26th in net rating over their final 10 games.
I give a slight edge to the Clippers, especially since they’re 10-5 in the 15 games that Leonard has been able to play in.
Pick: Clippers +1.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
