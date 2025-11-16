Clippers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 16
The Los Angeles Clippers snapped a lengthy losing streak on Friday night in an NBA Cup matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, and they’ll look to carry that momentum into Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the Boston Celtics.
Boston has not played since Wednesday, and it’s off to a 6-7 start this season with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sidelined. Still oddsmakers have set the C’s as home favorites in this game with Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Los Angeles.
The Clippers are hoping to turn their season around sooner rather than later, as they don’t own their first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, Leonard is banged up and the team has already lost Bradley Beal for the season.
Does Boston get back to .500 against a short-handed Clips squad on Sunday?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this matchup on Nov. 16.
Clippers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +6.5 (-118)
- Celtics -6.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +180
- Celtics: -218
Total
- 219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 16
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Clippers record: 4-8
- Celtics record: 6-7
Clippers vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- Jahmyl Telfort – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Amari Williams – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Max Shulga – out
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
Clippers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ivica Zubac 11+ Rebounds (-155)
I love this prop bet for Zubac on Sunday, as Boston’s frontcourt has been extremely shaky after Neemias Queta, and the team ranks 17th in rebounding percentage and 19th in opponent rebounds per game.
That sets up well for Zubac, who is averaging 10.5 rebounds per game and has grabbed 11 or more boards in seven of his 11 games this season. The Clippers center has cleared this prop in four of his last five games, only failing to do so in a loss to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Clippers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Boston is 3-3 at home this season, but I think it’s in a prime spot to take down the Clippers, who are without Leonard and Beal on Sunday afternoon.
The Clippers picked up a win over the Mavericks on Friday in overtime, but they are just 2-10 against the spread and rank 22nd in the league in net rating (-4.9). Boston, despite an under .500 start, is seventh in the league in net rating at +4.9.
The C’s are a top-10 team in both offensive and defensive rating, and they feel due for some positive regression shooting the ball (just 25th in the league in 3-point percentage).
Meanwhile, the Clippers are just 22nd in offensive rating and 23rd in defensive rating this season and are down two of their top scorers for this matchup. I love Boston to get back to .500 in this matchup.
Pick: Celtics -6.5 (-102 at DraftKings)
