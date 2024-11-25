Clippers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 25
Both the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday night, which should make for an interesting matchup – and potentially some loaded injury reports.
Boston had an afternoon matchup on Sunday with the Minnesota Timberwolves…
Meanwhile, James Harden faced his former team – the Philadelphia 76ers – as a slight road favorite, and the Clippers …
With both teams facing a quick turnaround, how should we wager on Monday’s matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best prop bets to consider and my prediction for his interconference clash.
Clippers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +9.5 (-110)
- Celtics -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +350
- Celtics: -455
Total
- 217.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Clippers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports SoCal
- Clippers record: 11-7
- Celtics record: 14-3
Clippers vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Celtics Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Clippers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Prop Bets
- James Harden OVER 7.5 Assists (-148)
So far this season, Harden is averaging 8.7 assists per game, so we’re getting a little discount on him at 7.5 dimes on Monday night.
Harden has cleared 7.5 dimes in four of his last five games and 12 of his 18 overall in the 2024-25 season. He should have the ball in his hands a ton against Boston tonight.
Boston Celtics Prop Bets
- Jayson Tatum OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+115)
Getting Tatum at plus money to clear this rebounds prop is a decent value, as he comes into this matchup averaging 8.2 rebounds per game and has picked up nine or more in eight of his 17 games this season.
Los Angeles doesn’t have a ton of size, so don’t be shocked if Tatum pushes double-digit boards tonight.
Clippers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Unless something crazy pops up on the injury reports for these teams, I think we have to take the points with the Clippers in this matchup.
Los Angeles is off to a strong start despite Kawhi Leonard being out and Norman Powell missing several games, while Boston has struggled against the spread despite a 14-3 start.
Boston has won five games in a row, but it is 2-6 against the spread as a home favorite, barely covering in Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread as a road underdog on the season, and it ranks in the top five in the NBA in defensive rating at this point in the season.
Boston is the far superior team, but I’m not sold on it covering this number on the second night of a back-to-back.
Pick: Clippers +9.5 (-110)
