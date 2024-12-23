Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 23
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA as of late, winning eight of their last 10 games to get to 20-9 on the season – good for second in the Western Conference.
On Monday night, Memphis hosts the Los Angeles Clippers and James Harden, who are 16-13 and currently hold the No. 8 spot in the West.
Harden and the Clippers have been a pleasant surprise without Kawhi Leonard this season, playing elite defense and relying on some unlikely sources – Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Ivica Zubac – for a scoring boost.
Meanwhile, Memphis is showing why it was a top seed in the West a few years ago when Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. were all healthy. Even though the Grizzlies are down Marcus Smart on Monday, oddsmakers still give them the edge in this matchup.
Here’s my breakdown of this game complete with the latest odds, injury reports, players to bet in the prop market and of course – a prediction for Grizzlies-Clippers.
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +6 (-110)
- Grizzlies -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +200
- Grizzlies: -245
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 23
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local)
- Clippers record: 16-13
- Grizzlies record: 20-9
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Kobe Brown – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- Terance Mann – out
- PJ Tucker – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Jay Huff – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
- Marcus Smart – out
- GG Jackson – out
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- James Harden UNDER 7.5 Assists (-110)
James Harden is averaging 8.1 assists per game this season, but I’m fading him in a tough matchup against the Grizzlies.
Memphis’ defense ranks No. 5 in the NBA in opponent assists per game (24.5), and it ranks No. 4 in the league in defensive rating.
As good as Harden has been passing the ball in the 2024-25 campaign, he’s failed to pick up eight or more dimes in each of his last six games. I expect that trend to continue on Monday night.
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Desmond Bane OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140)
I am shocked to see this number so low for Bane, who is averaging 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game (10.5 rebounds and assists) in the 2024-25 campaign.
Bane has cleared this prop in 12 of his 16 games since returning from injury, including 12 of his 15 starts (he finished with eight in the one game he came off the bench). Bane is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game over that stretch.
We have to lay some juice with this prop, but 8.5 is an absolute steal on Monday night.
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Only the Cleveland Cavaliers (who have the best record in the NBA) have a better net rating at home this season than the Memphis Grizzlies, and that’s translated into Ja Morant and company posting a 10-4 ATS record at FedExForum.
That could spell trouble for the Clippers, as even though they’re 12th in net rating on the road, they’re still negative in that stat (-0.1) this season.
Los Angeles is 6-5 against the spread as a road underdog, but the Grizzlies have been on fire as of late, winning their last two home games by a combined 67 points.
I’ll lay the points here.
Pick: Grizzlies -6 (-110)
