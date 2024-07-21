Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NBA Summer League Semifinal
The NBA’s summer league in Las Vegas is coming to a close on Monday, which means we have a pair of terrific semifinal matchups to dive into on Sunday afternoon.
The first one at the Thomas & Mack Center takes place between the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies, with the Grizz entering as 5.5-point favorites.
This is a surprising line since both lottery pick Zach Edey and second-round pick Cam Spencer have been shut down by Memphis, but the Grizz still have GG Jackson II, Trey Jemison, Jake LaRavia and Scotty Pippen Jr. to carry the load.
Meanwhile, the Clippers are thriving in Vegas despite not having a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Both of these teams are a perfect 4-0, but who should we bet on to advance to Monday’s title game?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Sunday’s semifinal matchup.
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers +5.5 (-105)
- Grizzlies -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +190
- Grizzlies: -230
Total
- 180.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 21
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Clippers record: 4-0
- Grizzlies record: 4-0
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Clippers
Kobe Brown: A first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Brown put together a massive game against Utah to help the Clips advance to the semis. He scored 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting while grabbing four boards and dishing out six dimes. Even though he played sparingly as a rookie, Brown is a player to watch with the Clippers in a bit of a rebuild ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Memphis Grizzlies
GG Jackson II: A microwave scorer who cemented himself in the rotation last season, Jackson is the No. 1 option for Memphis entering this semifinal game, especially with Zach Edey dealing with an ankle injury. While Jackson shot just 4-for-14 in the Grizzlies’ last game, he still is averaging 21.0 points per game in Vegas.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Memphis certainly has more proven NBA talent between these two teams, as Jackson, LaRavia and Jemison all played big minutes in their rotation during the 2023-24 season.
However, I think this price is a little much to lay with the Grizz now that both Edey and Spencer are out.
The Clippers have been dominant this summer, winning every game they’ve played by at least nine points, including a 17-point win over Utah in the quarterfinals. Memphis has some big wins as well (two by 20-plus), but it played a close game with Orlando before scoring just 88 points in its last win over New Orleans.
Losing Edey certainly hurts, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see this scrappy Clippers team hang around on Sunday with a trip to the title on the line.
Pick: Clippers +5.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.