Clippers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 14
The Los Angeles Clippers picked up a bounce-back win over the Miami Heat – even though Kawhi Leonard was out – on Wednesday, and they’re now taking on a surging Atlanta Hawks team in an interesting matchup to bet on Friday.
The Hawks have won four games in a row and are starting to look like the top contender for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. All-Star guard Trae Young has been playing at a high level, and the Hawks are making the most of a season where they don’t control their first-round pick (San Antonio does).
On Friday, the Clippers are road favorites, a spot that they have struggled to cover the spread in this season. Can they turn that around with Leonard back in action?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Friday night.
Clippers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers -4.5 (-112)
- Hawks +4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -198
- Hawks: +164
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 14
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Clippers record: 36-30
- Hawks record: 32-34
Clippers vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. – out
- Seth Lundy – out
- Norman Powell – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Ben Simmons – questionable
Hawks Injury Report
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Trae Young probable
- Clint Capela – questionable
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
- Keaton Wallace – out
Clippers vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- James Harden OVER 9.5 Assists (-115)
Clippers star James Harden is averaging 8.7 assists per game this season, but he’s picked up double-digit dimes in four of his last six games.
In the month of March (seven games), Harden averaged 10.6 assists per game. He’s averaging 14.2 potential assists per game in the 2024-25 season, but that number increased to 17.0 in March.
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zaccharie Risacher OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+120)
I’m buying Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher on Friday even though he’s only shooting 34.6 percent from beyond the arc this season.
Risacher has been on fire from deep over his last 12 games, hitting 45.8 percent of his shots while knocking down multiple 3s in nine of those 12 contests. At +120, he’s undervalued in this market, especially since he’s had a bigger role since the trade deadline.
Clippers vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Hawks in this matchup, as they’ve gone 9-7 against the spread as home underdogs and are playing some of their best basketball of the season right now.
Atlanta is just 16th in net rating over its last 10 games, but it has the No. 7 offense in the NBA over that stretch, so it should make things tough on one of the best defensive units in the league.
Meanwhile, there is a concerning trend with the Clippers this season, as they’ve covered the spread just four times in 15 tries as a road favorite. Even with Kawhi Leonard in the lineup, the Clips have struggled on the road.
On top of that, the Clippers are just one spot ahead of the Hawks in net rating (15th) over their last 10. Don’t be shocked if Atlanta keeps this close.
Pick: Hawks +4.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
