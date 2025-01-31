Clippers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 31
The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to keep themselves in the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference on Friday night when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte is down several important players, including LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, in this matchup, leading to the Clippers being set as the biggest favorite on the board on Friday.
Los Angeles has won seven of its last 10 games, but a loaded Western Conference makes every game extremely important if teams want to avoid the play-in tournament.
Meanwhile, Charlotte is lottery bound this season – despite winning five of its last 10 games.
Here’s a full breakdown of Friday’s matchup, including the odds, prop bets, and game prediction for Clippers vs. Hornets.
Clippers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers -13.5 (-112)
- Hornets +13.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -1000
- Hornets: +650
Total
- 212 (Over -108/Under -112)
Clippers vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 31
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports SoCal
- Clippers record: 27-20
- Hornets record: 12-32
Clippers vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Cam Christie – out
- Kai Jones – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- PJ Tucker – out
- Kris Dunn – out
Hornets Injury Report
- Tre Mann – out
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Tidjane Salaun – out
- Josh Green – probable
- Mark Williams – out
- Cody Martin – out
Clippers vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ivica Zubac OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-130)
Clippers big man Ivica Zubac is averaging 12.8 rebounds per game this season, and he’s cleared this total in three of his last five games.
Zubac should have a field day against a Charlotte squad down its No. 1 center (Mark Williams) and ranks just 15th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game this season.
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Vasilije Micic OVER 18.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop for this game in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – which happens to be for Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic:
Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic should be in line for a major role on Friday night with the Hornets down LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, Mark Williams and Tidjane Salaun.
Micic earned the start in the Hornets’ recent loss to Brooklyn, putting up 15 points, seven rebounds, and six assists despite playing less than 30 minutes. He’s been impressive as a starter this season, averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game in 13 starts.
Even though the Los Angeles Clippers are one of the better defensive teams in the league, Micic should have a role as one of the primary ball-handlers for Charlotte tonight. Since he’s been able to do much more than just score as a starter this season – I think he’s a steal at this number on Friday.
Clippers vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
With so many injuries on Friday night, I don’t see a path for the Hornets to keep this game close.
So far this season, the Clippers have thrived when favored – even on the road.
In seven games as a road favorite, the Clippers are 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 straight up, and they’re the biggest favorite on the board tonight against a shorthanded Charlotte squad.
Ball, Miller, Williams, Mann, and Salaun all being out for this game significantly limits the Hornets’ ceiling on offense, and they lost by over 20 to a lowly Brooklyn team in their last game.
The Clippers should have all of their key starters – Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac – in action tonight, and Los Angeles has been elite since Leonard returned to action.
Over the Clippers’ last 10 games, they rank No. 1 in the NBA in net rating (+12.9). Over that same stretch, Charlotte is just 17th in net rating despite winning five of those games.
Pick: Clippers -13.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.