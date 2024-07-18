Clippers vs. Jazz NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 18th
The Clippers will look to secure a spot in the Summer League Playoffs with a win on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz.
The Clippers have gotten a big effort from Jordan Miller in Las Vegas and will look to make it four in a row in Vegas. It’s worth noting that the Clippers benefitted from an easy schedule, playing two winless teams and a Nets squad with a zero-point differential.
Utah was the favorite entering Summer League but opted to sit Keyonte George and Walker Kessler, but the team has still compiled a 2-1 record behind the fine play of rookies Cody Williams, Kyle Filipowski, and Isaiah Collier.
Can Utah spark a mild upset and potentially keep the Clippers out of the postseason?
Here’s our betting preview.
Clippers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers: -4.5 (-110)
- Jazz: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -192
- Jazz: +154
Total: 178.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 18th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Pavillion
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV/ESPN+
- Lakers Record: 3-0
- Cavaliers Record: 2-1
Clippers vs. Jazz Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Clippers
Jordan Miller: The former Miami wing has been a pleasant surprise in his second Summer League, averaging 26.6 points while leading the Clippers to an undefeated record.
Utah Jazz
Cody Williams: The 10th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Williams has scored 14 or more in all three games, playing fine defense and sharing No. 1 option duties with fellow rookies FIlipowski and Collier. Williams will likely be tasked with slowing down Miller on Thursday night in hopes of keeping its faint chances of making the top four via point differential.
Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
I’ll take a flier on the Jazz to keep this one close.
The Clippers did beat a Nets team that is 2-1 in Summer League but lacks the offensive firepower that the Jazz have. Utah has shown the capability to score into the upper 80’s, breaking 85 points in two of three games, and lock down on defense, allowing more than 85 points just once (in a win).
The three-headed combo of the Jazz rookies should have enough to out-pace Millers’ torrid scoring in Las Vegas, and I believe the Clippers are being overrated by its record.
The Jazz may not have the rating it entered Summer League with after resting its second-year players, but the rookies have more than enough talent to keep up and cover as modest underdogs.
I'll take the points as the Jazz should be able to go toe-to-toe with the undefeated Clippers.
PICK: Jazz +4.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.