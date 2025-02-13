Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 13
Both the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz picked up wins on Wednesday night, and they’ll look to carry that momentum into their final matchup before the All-Star break on Thursday.
Six players finished in double figures for the Clippers in their win over the Memphis Grizzlies, and Kawhi Leonard picked up his fourth 20-point game of the season, finishing with 25.
Utah, on the other hand, pulled off a huge upset against the Los Angeles Lakers, spoiling Luka Doncic’s second game with the franchise.
The Jazz have just 13 wins on the season – and a 6-18 record at home – so they’re facing an uphill battle on Thursday to pick up a second straight win. It’ll be interesting to see if the Clippers play Norman Powell, James Harden and other veterans on the second night of a back-to-back.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Clippers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers -8.5 (-108)
- Jazz +8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -325
- Jazz: +260
Total
- 225 (Over -112/Under -108)
Clippers vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 13
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports SoCal, Root Sports
- Clippers record: 30-23
- Jazz record: 13-40
Clippers vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Clippers vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 23.5 Points (-125)
Norman Powell should be in line for an expanded offensive role tonight with Kawhi Leonard unlikely to play on the second night of a back-to-back.
Powell is averaging 23.8 points per game this season, and he had a smooth 27 points in his last game without Kawhi in the lineup. Plus, Powell had 26 points (with Leonard playing) earlier this month against Utah.
The Jazz are just 28th in the NBA in defensive rating, so don’t be shocked if Powell’s scoring reaches the mid-to-high 20s now that he’s in line for a lead role in the offense.
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Collier OVER 8.5 Assists (+015)
Utah Jazz rookie guard Isaiah Collier is really coming into his own ahead of the All-Star break, clearing 8.5 assists in six straight games, averaging 10.3 assists per game over that stretch.
While he has a tough test against this Los Angeles Clippers defense on Thursday, he picked up nine dimes against them back on Feb. 8. On top of that, Collier is averaging 16.0 potential assists per game over his last 10 games, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
At plus money, the rookie is worth a look at this number on Thursday.
Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Even after Wednesday’s win, the Clippers only have a one-game cushion on the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.
So, I don’t expect them to take this matchup with Utah lightly.
While the Jazz pulled off a massive upset on Wednesday against the Lakers, they are still just 12-11 against the spread as home dogs (despite being set as massive underdogs in many of those games) and 2-6 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Clippers aren’t much better on the second night of back-to-backs (4-6 ATS), but they have the talent advantage here by a long shot.
Los Angeles also is eighth in the NBA in net rating overall and 10th over its last 10 games while Utah is 28th and 24th over those respective stretches. The Jazz are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, and that’s going to make it tough for them to compete with a Clippers team that prides itself on that end of the floor, ranking No. 2 in the league in defensive rating and No. 3 in opponent points per game.
I think the Clippers close the first half on a high note tonight.
Pick: Clippers -8.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
