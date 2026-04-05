Clippers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 5

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have slipped to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, and they need a strong showing to the end of the regular season if they want to get a top-eight seed for the play-in tournament.

Luckily for the Clippers, they’re favored on Sunday night against the tanking Sacramento Kings, who are actually winning too much for their own good at this point in the season. The Kings are now 14th in the West (ahead of the Utah Jazz) after winning back-to-back games, and they don’t have one of the three-worst records in the NBA.

So, the Kings’ pick could end up falling to fifth or later in the 2026 NBA Draft.

But we’re not here to talk about tanking!

The Clippers have a ton to play for down the stretch, but can bettors trust them to cover on the road?

I’m eyeing a game pick and a player prop for this huge Western Conference game on Sunday night.

Clippers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers -11.5 (-110)

Kings +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Clippers: -625

Kings: +455

Total

229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Clippers vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 4

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports California

Clippers record: 39-38

Kings record: 21-57

Clippers vs. Kings Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal -- out

Isaiah Jackson -- out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser -- out

Kings Injury Report

Domantas Sabonis -- out

De'Andre Hunter -- out

Zach LaVine -- out

Drew Eubanks -- out

Patrick Baldwin Jr. -- out

Keegan Murray -- out

Isaiah Stevens -- out

Russell Westbrook -- out

Clippers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are suggestions based on past player performance.

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Darius Garland OVER 3-Pointers Made

Darius Garland finally fell short of three shots from beyond the arc (he was 1-for-8 against the San Antonio Spurs), but I’m betting on a bounce-back on April 5.

The Clippers are taking on the Sacramento Kings, who are just 29th in opponent 3-point percentage and 20th in opponent 3-pointers made per game. That sets up well for Garland, who has shot the lights out since being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Garland is knocking down 47.5 percent of his 3-point attempts with Los Angeles, and he’s made at least three shots from deep in 11 of his 13 starts. Garland is taking just under eight 3s per game (7.9), so he should have the volume to have a big game from downtown on Sunday.

The last time these teams played, Garland went 5-for-10 from deep in just over 30 minutes of action.

Clippers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The Clippers are just 5-11 against the spread when favored on the road this season, and they lost outright against the Kings in March – though Kawhi Leonard was injured in that game.

The Kings should be tanking for a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but they have won nearly half of their games since the All-Star break (9-13) and are 22nd in the league in net rating over that stretch.

So, it’s not crazy to think that Sacramento can cover the spread at home in this matchup.

The Kings are down multiple starters at this point in the season, but the Clippers have been shaky against the spread on the road even though they have a +4.3 net rating since the break.

L.A. will probably win this game, but Clips are just 5-5 in their last 10 and have lost two in a row to drop out of the No. 8 seed in the West. I’ll take the points on Sunday in this Western Conference battle.

Pick: Kings +11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.