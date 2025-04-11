Clippers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 11
The Los Angeles Clippers’ pursuit of a top-four seed in the Western Conference continues on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings could have clinched the No. 9 seed in the West with a win on Wednesday night, but they came up short against the Denver Nuggets. Now, the Kings, who are without lead guard Malik Monk, host a surging Clippers team that has won six in a row.
With the Dallas Mavericks just a game back of the Kings in the Western Conference standings, the next two games will decide whether or not Sacramento gets to host a play-in tournament game in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Clippers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers -6 (-112)
- Kings +6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -245
- Kings: +200
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 11
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal
- Clippers record: 48-32
- Kings record: 39-41
Clippers vs. Kings Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Nicolas Batum – out
- Amir Coffey – out
- Norman Powell – questionable
- Ivica Zubac – questionable
- Patty Mills – out
Kings Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Mason Jones – out
- Malik Monk – out
- Jake LaRavia – out
- Keegan Murray – questionable
Clippers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These props suggestions were written before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ivica Zubac OVER Rebounds
I love this matchup for the Clippers center, as he’s likely going to spend a ton of time patrolling the paint guarding Domantas Sabonis.
Zubac is averaging 12.6 rebounds per game this season, but he’s been even better against the Kings, picking up 15, 15 and 14 in his three meetings with them.
Clippers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The Clippers have not been good against the spread on the road this season, but they’re playing at an elite level right now, ranking No. 1 in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.
The Kings, who are still fighting for play-in tournament seeding, are just 19th in that category and have struggled against the spread at home – 13-23-3.
While the Clippers needed overtime to win the last meeting between these teams, they do have wins by nine and 16 points against the Kings already this season.
Since Los Angeles’ seed in the Western Conference is far from locked up, I expect it to go all out to win this game and avoid the play-in tournament.
Pick: Clippers -6 (-112 at DraftKings)
