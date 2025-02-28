Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 28
The latest chapter in the battle of Los Angeles is set to take place tonight when the Clippers take on the Lakers.
The Lakers have gone 5-2, including putting together a four-game win streak, since acquiring Luka Doncic, and now they're starting to convince people they could be contenders to win the Western Conference. They can add to their resume tonight with a win against their in-city rivals.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this game.
Clippers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Clippers -4.5 (-106)
- Lakers +4.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Clippers -176
- Lakers +148
Total
- 220 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Clippers Record: 32-26
- Lakers Record: 36-21
Clippers vs. Lakers Injury Report
Clippers Injury Report
- Trentyn Flower, G - Game Time Decision
- Norman Powell, G - Game Time Decision
Lakers Injury Report
- Rui Hachimura, PF - Out
- Luka Doncic, PG - Game Time Decision
- Jarred Vanderbilt, PF - Game Time Decision
- Maxi Kleber, PF - Out
Clippers vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kawhi Leonard UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (-115) via FanDuel
The Lakers' rebounding numbers have skyrocketed since acquiring Doncic, including grabbing 52.1% of rebounds in their last three games. We're going to try to take advantage of that tonight by taking the UNDER on Kawhi Leonard's rebounding total.
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James OVER 1.5 Steals (+160) via BetMGM
The Clippers have had a turnover problem this season. They cough the ball up on 15.5% of their possessions, which is the third highest rate in the NBA. LeBron James recorded three steals in both of their previous games against the Clippers this season, so I won't hesitate to bet on him to do it a third time.
Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers may not be at full strength tonight, but I still have faith that they can cover this number. The Clippers are a great defensive team, but their turnovers have been a big issue for them, and Los Angeles has too many ways they can take advantage of that.
The Lakers head into tonight ranking ninth in effective field goal percentage, while the Clippers rank just 16th.
Trust in the Lakers to at least cover the spread tonight as underdogs.
Pick: Lakers +4.5 (-114) via FanDuel
