Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 2
The Los Angeles Lakers have won five games in a row and are in striking distance of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Lakers won Friday’s meeting between these teams despite an injury to Austin Reaves, but things will be a lot tougher on Sunday.
Reaves is doubtful, Rui Hachimura is out and LeBron James and Luka Doncic are questionable to face the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard.
Meanwhile, Tyronn Lue’s club should be getting Norman Powell (probable) back in the lineup. The Clips have just a half-game lead on the Golden State Warriors for the No. 6 seed in the West, so they need to get back to their winning ways soon.
On the bright side for the Clippers, they are road favorites in this contest.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Clippers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers -3.5 (-112)
- Lakers +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -170
- Lakers: +142
Total
- 219.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Clippers vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 2
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports SoCal
- Clippers record: 32-27
- Lakers record: 37-21
Clippers vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Norman Powell – probable
- Cam Christie – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Jordan Miller – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – questionable
- Jordan Goodwin – doubtful
- Rui Hachimura – out
- LeBron James – questionable
- Austin Reaves – doubtful
- Maxi Kleber – out
Clippers vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-120)
Doncic was held to just two rebounds in Friday’s matchup against the Clippers, but I’m not buying that as the norm going forward.
Since the All-Star break, Doncic is averaging 10.2 rebounds per game in five games, clearing 8.5 boards in four of those five matchups. In fact, the Lakers guard has 10 or more boards in all four games that he’s cleared this number.
If he’s able to go on Sunday, Doncic should bounce back on the glass for Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-105)
After missing the last five games for the Clippers, Norman Powell is listed as probable on Sunday night, a sign that he’s ready to return to action.
The Clippers guard is having a career year, averaging 24.2 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from 3. It’s unclear if he’ll return to his usual minutes in this game, but if he does, Powell is a steal at this number.
He has 22 or more points in 14 of the last 17 games that he’s played in, averaging 25.5 points per game over that stretch.
Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
With so many players up in the air in this game on the Lakers side, I’m looking to the total in this matchup.
These teams combined for just 208 points on Friday night, and the Lakers have been an elite defense over the last few weeks, ranking No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 15 games.
Overall this season, the Clippers have been an elite defensive team, ranking third in the NBA in defensive rating. On top of that, the Lakers are both in the bottom half of the league in pace (the Clippers are 19th and the Lakers are 22nd).
If this game is played a slow pace without a few key players for the Lakers, I wouldn’t be shocked to see another slug fest. This total is a little too high for my liking on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 219.5 (-102 at DraftKings)
