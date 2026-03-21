Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for Saturday, March 21

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

The Clippers won four in a row before this losing streak, while Dallas has lost two straight games after winning two of three. The Mavs are still just 2-11 in their last 11 games, though.

These teams split two meetings back in November, with the road team coming away victorious in each matchup.

The oddsmakers have the Mavericks as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers -7.5 (-110)

Mavericks +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Clippers -290

Mavericks +235

Total

232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Clippers vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 21

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SC, KTLA, KFAA

Clippers record: 34-36

Mavericks record: 23-47

Clippers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – Out

Kawhi Leonard – Questionable

Bennedict Mathurin – Out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Out

Mavericks Injury Report

Moussa Cisse – Questionable

Kyrie Irving – Out

Dereck Lively II – Out

Caleb Martin – Questionable

John Poulakidas – Questionable

Tyler Smith – Questionable

Brandon Williams – Out

Clippers vs. Mavericks Player to Watch

Cooper Flagg, Forward, Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg is putting together an impressive rookie season. The first overall pick is averaging 20.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. All three of those rank in the top 50 in the league, and his 47% shooting from the field is in the top 75.

Flagg isn’t quite as hot as he was when he was putting up 30 points on a nightly basis, but the Mavericks rookie is someone to watch for years to come.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

The Clippers are just 15-21 on the road this season, while the Mavericks are a respectable 14-21 at home, all things considered.

Los Angeles is struggling right now with four straight losses, and while Dallas hasn’t been that hot either, the Mavs are 13-10 against the spread as home underdogs.

On the flip side, the Clippers are 5-8 as road favorites and 2-6 when favored by between 6 and 9 points.

Pick: Mavericks +7.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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