Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 19
The Dallas Mavericks lit up the scoreboard for over 140 points in their win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, and they’ll look to keep rolling against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.
The Clippers snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday, putting up 144 points in a 37-point win over the Utah Jazz.
With Norman Powell back from a hamstring injury, the Clippers have a much higher ceiling offensively, and they've moved from seven-point dogs to just 4.5-point dogs with Luka Doncic ruled out tonight for Dallas.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and a prediction for this matchup.
Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers +4.5 (-105)
- Mavs -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +154
- Mavs: -185
Total
- 224 (Over -108/Under -112)
Clippers vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 19
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local)
- Clippers record: 15-12
- Mavs record: 17-9
Clippers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Kobe Brown – out
- Cam Christie – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – questionable
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- Terance Mann – out
- PJ Tucker – out
Mavs Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Kyrie Irving – questionable
- Brandon Williams – out
Clippers vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Powell has been one of the best surprises in the NBA this season, averaging 23.5 points per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from 3-point range.
He’s coming off a 29-point game in a win over Utah on Monday, and has 13 games (out of 20) with over 21.5 points.
He should get a steady dose of shots against Dallas tonight.
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
- Klay Thompson UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
Even though he’s been on a recent hot stretch, Klay Thompson has only cleared 3.5 3-pointers made in nine of his 22 games this season entering Thursday’s contest.
The Clippers have defended the 3-ball well all season, allowing less than 13 made 3s per game – good for the sixth-best mark in the NBA.
While Thompson has cleared this prop in two games in a row, he had a stretch of 17 games where he only cleared 3.5 made 3-pointers four times.
Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Dallas is rolling since Luka Doncic returned from a wrist injury, and it’s 6-4 against the spread as a home favorite with a margin of victory of well over 10 points per game in those matchups.
Even with Doncic out on Thursday, I think Dallas still deserves to be a favorite. It went 5-1 in the six games Doncic missed earlier this season, and as long as Irving (questionable) suits up, there still is a lot of offensive firepower on this team.
Los Angeles is a solid defense this season – fifth in the NBA – but can it hold down the Dallas offense (No. 4 in offensive rating)?
I’m not sold on it, especially in Dallas.
The Mavericks’ only loss over their last nine games is in the NBA Cup to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they’ve knocked off the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors (by 10), New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks over that stretch.
Dallas has covered in seven of those nine games, and I’ll bet on the hot streak continuing on Thursday night -- especially after this spread came way down with Doncic ruled out.
Pick: Mavericks -4.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.