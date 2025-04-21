Clippers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 2 (Predictions for Russell Westbrook, James Harden)
Can we get seven games between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets?
Denver stormed back late in Game 1, riding some big plays from Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook to force overtime and eventually knock off the Clippers.
Los Angeles had to feel like it blew Game 1 a bit, as it was up for most of the game but had some costly mistakes down the stretch in both regulation and in overtime. While an overtime game can skew some of the numbers when it comes to the prop market, there are still a few spots that I feel we can take advantage of in Game 2.
Oddsmakers have the Clippers favored on the road in this one, but essentially Game 2 – like Game 1 – is a toss up. So, let’s break down the props for this Western Conference clash on Monday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Clippers vs. Nuggets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Russell Westbrook OVER 4.5 Rebounds (+110)
- Nikola Jokic OVER 8.5 Assists (-140)
- James Harden OVER 9.5 Assists (-120)
Russell Westbrook OVER 4.5 Rebounds (+110)
The Russell Westbrook experience is a fun one at times, and a frustrating one at others.
But, one thing about Westbrook is that he’s always hustling – especially on the glass.
The Nuggets guard finished with eight rebounds (four offensive and four defensive) in Game 1, and he played 34 minutes. Even if he doesn’t see the same amount of usage in Game 2 – getting this prop at plus money is a steal on Monday.
Westbrook averaged 4.9 boards per game during the regular season, and he saw that number jump to 7.0 per game when he played at least 30 minutes. If Russ’ role remains intact in Game 2, he’s a value pick at these odds.
Nikola Jokic OVER 8.5 Assists (-140)
During the regular season, Jokic averaged 10.2 assists per game, and he picked up 12 dimes in Game 1 against the Clips.
Jokic had at least nine dimes in six of his last eight games to close the regular season, and Denver is going to run its offense through him as much as possible on Monday night.
The Clippers did finish the regular season with one of the top defensive ratings in the NBA, but they still allowed over 25 opponent assists per game. While Los Angeles held Jokic below this total twice in the regular season, he also picked up an 11-assist game against Ivica Zubac and company.
With this prop set well below the three-time MVP’s season average, he’s worth a look in Game 2.
James Harden OVER 9.5 Assists (-120)
Clippers star James Harden averaged 8.7 assists per game during the regular season, but he’s coming off an 11-assist showing in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon.
Harden closed out the regular season with six games of double-digit assists in his last seven, and he had two regular-season games with 11 or more dimes against Denver. The Nuggets have been a beatable defense all season long, ranking 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
With how much Harden has the ball in his hands, he’s worth a look in this market. During the regular season, Harden averaged 13.7 potential assists per game, and he 17.0 potential assists in Game 1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.