Clippers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 5 (Predictions for MPJ, Jokic, Powell)
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers have turned their first-round series into a best-of-three after splitting the first four games.
In Game 5 in Denver, oddsmakers have set the Clippers as slight favorites, but this matchup feels like a toss up with how some of these games have gone in the series. Denver has won multiple games in the final seconds while the Clippers blew Game 1, blew out Denver in Game 3 and then nearly came back from a huge deficit to steal Game 4.
That’s making it really tough to bet on a side in this game, so, why don’t we all bet on some player props?
I’m eyeing a pick for Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, as he’s averaging over 10 assists per game in this series, as well as Clippers guard Norman Powell, who has knocked down multiple shots from deep in every game.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of these props and their latest odds for Game 5.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Clippers vs. Nuggets
- Norman Powell OVER 2.5 Made 3-Pointers (+105)
- Michael Porter Jr. OVER 12.5 Points (-120)
- Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (+100)
Norman Powell OVER 2.5 Made 3-Pointers (+105)
After a terrific regular season shooting the 3-ball (41.8 percent), Powell has found his shot in the last two games of this series, going 7-for-16 from beyond the arc.
He’s knocked down at least three shots from deep in each of those games and at least two in every game in this series.
Powell attempted just 10 3-pointers over the first two games of this matchup, but he’s taken eight in each of the last two. If his usage stays there, he’s a great target in Game 5.
Michael Porter Jr. OVER 12.5 Points (-120)
The lows for Michael Porter Jr. – who is dealing with a shoulder issue – have been extremely low in this series, as he scored three points in Game 1 and seven in Game 3.
But, he had at least 15 points in his two other games, including a 17-point showing in Game 4.
Denver does not have a bench, so it needs MPJ to step up and score at a decent rate to keep it in games. In Game 4, the former first-round pick took 11 shots and hit a series-best four of his seven 3-point attempts. I think this line is a little low considering he played over 42 minutes in Game 4 and could have another huge workload on Tuesday.
Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – at SI Betting why Nikola Jokic is a great prop target in Game 5:
Nikola Jokic’s playoff numbers are downright insane. He’s averaging 28.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game heading into Game 5 against the Clippers.
Overall, Jokic has 10 or more assists in three of the four games in this series, finishing with eight dimes in Game 4. He’s averaging a whopping 19.5 potential assists per game in this series.
So, I have no problem backing Jokic, who averaged double-digit assists per game in the regular season, to clear 9.5 dimes in Game 5. If the Clippers blitz/double him like they did in Games 3 and 4, he’s going to be forced to find his teammates to create offense.
Not only is Jokic willing to do that, but he had 22 assists in the two games in Denver in this series. I love him at even money in this prop on Tuesday.
