Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 30

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to make it four wins in a row as their road trip continues against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

The Clips have won 9 of 10 and 16 of their last 19 games as they inch closer to that .500 mark. They started their road trip with a 115-103 win in Utah on Tuesday night and have now had a few days off ahead of this showdown.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets battled past the Nets at home last night to avoid another two-game losing streak.

The Nuggets took the first meeting this season 130-116 in Los Angeles back in November.

The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers -2.5 (-110)

Nuggets +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Clippers: -135

Nuggets: +114

Total

219.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Clippers vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 29

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SC, ALT

Clippers record: 22-24

Nuggets record: 32-16

Clippers vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Bogdan Bogdanovic – out

Derrick Jones Jr. – out

Kawhi Leonard – questionable

Chris Paul – out

TyTy Washington Jr. – out

Nuggets Injury Report

Tamar Bates – out

Christian Braun – out

Aaron Gordon – out

Cameron Johnson – out

Clippers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Kawhi Leonard is dealing with a left knee issue that recently kept him out of three games, but he’s played through it in his last three, and it hasn’t slowed him down. He averaged 24.3 points and 3.3 assists in those three games, and is still averaging 27.9 points and 3.5 assists per game this season.

Leonard came just shy of reaching this mark last time out, breaking an eight-game streak with at least 27 points plus assists. He’s now had 27+ PA in 73% of his games this season, and should be ready to go in Denver on Friday night.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

The Clippers have turned a corner, but face a tough test tonight in Denver. The Nuggets have won three of their last four and nine of their last 13 games. Their one loss this week came by just two points to Detroit, and they upset Milwaukee in a back-to-back last week as well.

Denver should have enough in the tank to defend home court, or at least keep it a close game. The Clippers are just 9-15 on the road while Denver is 13-9 at home this season.

Pick: Nuggets +2.5 (-112)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

