Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 7
Is there anything better than a Game 7?
The Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Clippers series will come to an end on Saturday night, as they face off in the seventh and final game after trading Games 5 and 6 at home.
The Clippers extended the series with a huge win on Thursday in Game 6 behind big scoring performances from James Harden and Norman Powell.
Originally, oddsmakers opened the Clippers as favorites in Game 7, but the line for this game has moved to the Nuggets being set as 1.5-point favorites.
Plus, there has been some major movement on the total since Game 7s have a history of going UNDER.
The latest futures odds from DraftKings have the Clippers set at better odds to win the title than the Nuggets, but Denver has been dominant at home this season, going 26-15 in the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs.
Let’s take a look at the betting odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup.
Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +1.5 (-110)
- Nuggets -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +102
- Nuggets: -122
Total
- 206 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Tied 3-3
Clippers vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- None to report
Nuggets Injury Report
- DaRon Holmes II -- out
Clippers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- James Harden UNDER 9.5 Assists (-135)
This postseason, James Harden is averaging 8.5 assists per game and he’s only cleared 9.5 assists in two of six games.
The star guard finished with eight assists in Game 6, but he’s averaging just 13.7 potential assists per game in the series. So, Harden would need to convert over two thirds of these in order to clear this prop.
In what may be a low-scoring game (Game 7 UNDERs are a massive trend), I think Harden falls short of this line for the fifth time in seven games.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jamal Murray OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jamal Murray is an elite prop target on Saturday.
In this series, Jamal Murray has at least 21 points in five of his six games, clearing 21.5 points in three of them.
He’s taking plenty of shots for Denver, averaging 19.0 field goal attempts and 7.3 3-point attempts per game. That usage could rise in a Game 7 where Denver needs Murray and Nikola Jokic to carry the scoring load.
The Nuggets have also played Murray a ton of minutes as of late, as he’s cleared 40 minutes in all but one game in this matchup.
I am expecting Murray to have a big scoring game once again on Saturday.
Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Another play from my NBA Best Bets column, the UNDER is the way to go in this matchup that is expected to be extremely close:
Since 2005, UNDERs in Game 7s in the NBA playoffs are hitting a ridiculous 62 percent clip, coming through in 39 of 63 games.
Only one game in this series has fallen short of this number (Game 4), but the Nuggets and Clippers both appeared to tighten up defensively in Game 6, combining for just 216 points after a high-scoring Game 5.
With everything on the line in Game 7, I wouldn’t be shocked to see both of these teams slow things down on the offensive end.
Plus, the Clippers finished the regular season with the No. 3 defense in the NBA, so they’re equipped for the style of a Game 7. The UNDER is 45-41-2 in the Clippers’ games this season.
Denver has played well when pushing the pace at times in this series, but the Clippers have done everything they can to limit Jokic, who had a down game (by his standards) in Game 6. If Denver’s role players aren’t going to hit shots, the Nuggets could be in for a struggle of a matchup in Game 7.
This trend has been pretty consistent for two decades, and I’m going to roll with it again on Saturday night.
Pick: UNDER 206 (-110 at DraftKings)
