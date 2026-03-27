Clippers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have won three games in a row and remain in the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference heading into a winnable matchup against the tanking Indiana Pacers.

Both of these teams played on Wednesday night, but only one came away with a win, as the Clips blew out the Toronto Raptors in L.A.. Meanwhile, the Pacers faced the other Los Angeles team – the Lakers – and fell victim to a 43-point game from MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

Indiana has played many rotation players – like Pascal Siakam – in a few recent games, but it is still 1-9 in its last 10 games and in dead last in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers, Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets are in a mad dash for the worst record in the NBA, and the Clippers would love to get a stress-free win on Friday as they look to secure a top-eight spot in the West.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player prop target and my prediction for Friday’s contest.

Clippers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers -9.5 (-115)

Pacers +9.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Clippers: -455

Pacers: +350

Total

235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Clippers vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Clippers record: 37-36

Pacers record: 16-57

Clippers vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Jordan Miller – questionable

Pacers Injury Report

Johnny Furphy – out

Ivica Zubac – out

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Aaron Nesmith – probable

Jalen Slawson – doubtful

Obi Toppin – questionable

Clippers vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Darius Garland OVER 3-Pointers Made

The Pacers have allowed the second-fewest 3-pointers per game in the NBA this season, but their 3-point defense has taken a massive step back in recent weeks.

After sitting in the top three in the NBA in opponent 3-point defense for a good chunk of the season, Indy has fallen to 12th in the league. Over the last 15 games, the Pacers are 21st in opponent 3s made per game and 26th in opponent 3-point percentage.

That sets up well for Clippers guard Darius Garland, who has shot the lights out since being traded to L.A. Garland is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers on 7.6 attempts per game (51.2 percent) in a Clippers uniform.

He’s also made at least three shots from deep in eight of his 11 games, including eight of nine games since being moved into the starting lineup. He’s a must bet against this struggling Indy defense.

Clippers vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

The Pacers are in a full tank mode at this point in the regular season, but they are 17-12 against the spread as home underdogs and covered against the Lakers in Wednesday night’s loss.

The Clippers (5-9 against the spread as road favorites) have turned things around recently with three straight wins, but they had a four-game skid with losses to Sacramento and New Orleans (twice) earlier in the month.

While the Pacers have the worst offensive rating in the NBA on the road, they’re actually 26th in offensive rating at home and have a net rating of just -5.4 in those games.

As long as Pascal Siakam plays (Indiana is 1-14 without him with a ton of blowout losses), Indy is competent enough to at least hang around in this game.

Plus, the Clippers have been pretty shaky when favored this season, going 17-22 against the spread.

Pick: Pacers +9.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.