Clippers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
Two playoff-caliber squads face off on Sunday evening, as the Indiana Pacers host the Los Angeles Clippers and James Harden.
The Clippers could be down two of their best players in this matchup, as Kawhi Leonard (questionable) and Norman Powell (questionable) both popped up on the injury. Leonard played on Thursday in the Clips’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks while Powell sat out that game out of the All-Star break.
The Pacers have been hot as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games to hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference (although they are just 0.5 games up on the Bucks). Can Indiana cover the spread as a slight favorite at home on Sunday?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Clippers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers +4 (-112)
- Pacers -4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +142
- Pacers: -170
Total
- 231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Clippers vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 23
- Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Indiana
- Clippers record: 31-24
- Pacers record: 31-23
Clippers vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Kawhi Leonard – questionable
- Norman Powell – questionable
- Cam Christie – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Kai Jones – out
- Jordan Miller – out
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Quenton Jackson – questionable
- James Johnson – out
Clippers vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets Today
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kawhi Leonard OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-180)
Bettors will have to lay some juice with this prop, but Leonard has multiple made 3-pointers in three of his last four games, including a 4-for-8 shooting game against Milwaukee on Thursday.
Due to his injury designation, Leonard is one of the only Clippers listed in the prop market, as his status would alter how the team approaches this contest.
Kawhi is shooting 37.5 percent from 3 on 4.5 attempts per game in 16 games this season. Indiana is also just 16th in opponent 3-point percentage, so this is a pretty solid matchup for the two-time NBA Finals MVP as his role and minutes expand in this Clippers offense.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 18.5 Points (-110)
Is Tyrese Haliburton finally turning things around after an underwhelming start to the season?
The Pacers guard is averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3 in his last 10 contests, clearing 18.5 points on five different occasions. Plus, Hali has been much better at home this season, shooting four percent better from the field, nearly five percent better from 3, and averaging 2.8 more points per game.
He’s a solid target on Sunday against a potentially shorthanded Clippers team.
Clippers vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
The Clippers are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this season, ranking No. 2 in defensive rating and No. 4 in opponent points per game.
I wouldn't be shocked to see this game end up as a low-scoring affair, even though the Pacers play at a fast pace.
Los Angeles is one of the best UNDER teams in the league (30-23-2 this season), and they may not be able to give as much of a lift on the offensive end if Leonard or Powell (or both) ends up missing this game.
The Clippers and Pacers also finished with 231 points in their first meeting this season despite all three of the Clippers’ stars suiting up. Now, this is a good line based on that first game, but I lean with the L.A. defense keeping this game in the lower 100s on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 231.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.