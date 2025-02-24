Clippers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 24
The Los Angeles Clippers are clinging to a one-game lead on the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference heading into the second night of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons.
Detroit – the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference – has won six games in a row to move to five games over .500, and it’s picked up eight wins in its last 10 games. Cade Cunningham turned in a dazzling performance on Sunday in a five-point win over the Atlanta Hawks, posting a 38-point double-double.
The All-Star guard has the Pistons three games clear of the play-in tournament, but oddsmakers have Detroit set as a home underdog on Monday against the Clippers.
After Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell sat out on Sunday, is this line a sign that at least one of them will return tonight?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Monday.
Clippers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers -2 (-108)
- Pistons +2 (-112)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -130
- Pistons: +110
Total
- 224 (Over -108/Under -112)
Clippers vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Detroit
- Clippers record: 31-25
- Pistons record: 31-26
Clippers vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
(Note: Kawhi Leonard (foot) and Norman Powell (knee) both sat out the front end of a back-to-back on Sunday).
Pistons Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Clippers vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kawhi Leonard OVER 20.5 Points (-125)
If Kawhi Leonard suits up in this game, I think he’s undervalued at this number on Monday night.
Kawhi has played over 30 minutes in each of his last four games, and he’s picked up 25 points in back-to-back contests for Los Angeles. Over that four-game stretch, he’s attempted 16, nine, 19 and 22 shots, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
For some reason, Leonard is set below both Norman Powell and James Harden in the prop market against this Pistons team that allowed over 140 points on Sunday. This is a solid look if Kawhi ends up playing.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-110)
Cade Cunningham has cleared 9.5 assists in five of his last eight games, and he’s averaging 9.3 assists per game on 15.6 potential assists in the 2024-25 season.
While the Clippers are one of the best defenses in the NBA, Cunningham usually has a ton of usage for the Pistons. If Los Angeles tries to limit Cade as a scorer, we know that he can rack up dimes in a hurry. He’s averaging 9.9 assists per game over his last 15 games.
Clippers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
There’s too much up in the air for this Clippers team that is just 4-7 against the spread as a road favorite in the 2024-25 season.
Powell has not played since the All-Star break, and if Leonard is really banged up, the Clippers aren’t going to take any chances with his status.
Meanwhile, the Pistons are rolling right now, ranking fifth in the league in net rating, fourth in offensive rating and eighth in defensive rating.
Detroit is also an impressive 9-6-1 against the spread when set as an underdog at home and 5-3-2 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Clippers have been middling as of late, winning just five of their last 10 games. With the injury concerns for L.A., I’ll gladly take the points with Detroit at home.
Pick: Pistons +2 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.