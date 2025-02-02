Clippers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 2
Both the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors have won seven of their last 10 games heading into their matchup in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.
Kawhi Leonard’s return has rejuvenated the Clippers (they’ve gone 8-2 straight up with him in the lineup), and they currently hold the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. It’s an impressive feat since Leonard missed the first few months of the season.
One of the keys to that has been the play of Norman Powell (24.1 points per game), but the Clips won’t have Powell on Sunday.
Still, oddsmakers have favored Los Angeles on the road against a Toronto team that has been much, much better at home (11-14) compared to on the road (4-19).
Here’s a full breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Clippers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers -5.5 (-108)
- Raptors +5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -205
- Raptors: +170
Total
- 220 (Over -112/Under -108)
Clippers vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Bally Sports SoCal
- Clippers record: 28-20
- Raptors record: 15-33
Clippers vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Norman Powell – out
- Cam Christie – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Kai Jones – out
- Kris Dunn – out
- Patty Mills – out (trade pending)
- Drew Eubanks – out (trade pending)
Raptors Injury Report
- Jamison Battle – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- AJ Lawson – out
- Davion Mitchell – questionable
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
- Jamal Shead – doubtful
Clippers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kawhi Leonard OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Leonard is a solid prop target on Sunday:
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has seen his minutes jump into the high 20s in recent games, and he could be in line for a massive workload against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
Los Angeles has ruled out Norman Powell for this game, leaving a pretty big hole on offense.
Leonard has been great as of late, scoring 21 and 27 points in his last two games while attempting 18 shots per game. While the Clippers star has only cleared this line three times this season, he’s gone from playing around 24 minutes a night to closer to 28 in his last three contests.
With Powell out, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Kawhi push 20 shots once again on Sunday.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes OVER 19.5 Points (-125)
The Clippers are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, but I still like Scottie Barnes to clear his points prop on Sunday afternoon.
Barnes has scored 20 or more points in five straight games, pushing his season average to 20.3 points per game. Barnes is also taking 18.8 shots per game over his last five, making it extremely hard to fade him if he sees anywhere close to that usage tonight.
Clippers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Raptors are elite as home underdogs this season, going 15-5-1 against the spread – the third best mark in the NBA and the best mark of any team with more than five games played as a home underdog.
This is just the ninth time this season that the Clippers are favored on the road (they’re 4-4 against the spread in that spot), and I’m not sold on them covering with Norman Powell out tonight.
As good as the Clippers have been with Kawhi on the floor, he’s still barely playing over half of the game this season. Toronto has also been red hot, winning seven of 10 and ranking 11th in the league in net rating over that stretch.
Toronto has played so much better at home this season that it is a must-bet at this number on Sunday.
Pick: Raptors +5.5 (-112)
