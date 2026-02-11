Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 11

A back-to-back takes place in Houston on Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Clippers face the Houston Rockets for the second night in a row.

Houston won Tuesday night’s matchup with both teams relatively healthy (although Darius Garland was out for the Clippers), and now they’ll look to pick up another win on Wednesday to enter the All-Star break on a high note.

Oddsmakers have set Houston as a 8.5-point favorite in this game after the Rockets were 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday night (also at home).

Both of these teams have playoff expectations this season, and the Clippers have rebounded from a 6-21 start to go 19-7 over their last 26 games.

So, who should we bet on for tonight’s rematch?

First, let’s look at the odds, a player prop pick and more before I share my prediction for this Western Conference clash.

Clippers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +8.5 (+102)

Rockets -8.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Clippers: +295

Rockets: -375

Total

208.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Clippers vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Clippers record: 25-28

Rockets record: 33-19

Clippers vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Rockets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Clippers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

These teams are No. 29 (Los Angeles) and No. 28 (Houston) in pace this season, so I’m expecting another low-scoring affair on Wednesday night.

After combining for 197 points on Tuesday, both of these teams could be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back.

The UNDER has hit in 28 of the Clippers’ games and 29 of the Rockets’ games this season, and it’s an insane 16-7-1 when Houston is at home.

Houston has a top-10 defense this season, but it ranks just 27th in the NBA in offensive rating over its last 15 games. So, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Rockets try to slow the pace and grind this game out in the half court against a Clippers team that moved on from two key starters in James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the deadline.

Rather than taking a side (since we’re still waiting on injury reports), I’d much rather follow the UNDER trend on Wednesday.

Pick: UNDER 208.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

