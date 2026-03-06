Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 6

The Los Angeles Clippers bring a three-game winning streak into Friday night’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Clips beat the Pelicans, Warriors, and Pacers after losing three straight games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have won two in a row after beating the Pistons last night. They’ve now won 14 of their last 15 games. Their lone loss came in New York on Sunday.

This is the first meeting between the Clippers and Spurs this season after Los Angeles took three of four matchups last season.

The oddsmakers have the Spurs as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Clippers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +6.5 (-105)

Spurs -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Clippers +225

Spurs -278

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Clippers vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, FDSN SC, FDSN SW

Clippers record: 30-31

Spurs record: 45-18

Clippers vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – Out

John Collins – Out

Darius Garland – Out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Out

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Barnes – Questionable

Mason Plumlee – Questionable

Harrison Ingram – Out

David Jones – Out

Clippers vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama has been a block machine recently. He has OVER 3.5 blocks in three straight games and seven of his last eight, compiling 37 blocks (4.6 per game) since the All-Star break.

The Clippers may only get blocked 4.6 times per game, but they also usually aren’t playing against someone of Wembanyama’s stature.

Wemby has been putting on a show on the defensive end of the court recently, and I’ll back that to continue tonight at home.

Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

The Clippers catch the Spurs at a good time. Los Angeles has won three games in a row and had Thursday night off, while the Spurs had to battle against the Pistons after returning home from a long road trip.

San Antonio is an impressive team at home this season at 22-6, and the Clippers are just 14-18 on the road, but it’s closer when you look at the against-the-spread records.

The Clippers are 18-14 ATS on the road, including 13-8 as road underdogs. Meanwhile, the Spurs are 16-11-1 ATS at home, including 13-11-1 as home favorites.

I’ll take the Clippers to keep this a close game against a tired Spurs team on Friday night.

Pick: Clippers +6.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.