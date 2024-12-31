Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31)
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are looking to build on an impressive home record (11-7) on Tuesday night when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.
San Antonio is .500 on the season and a few games behind the Clippers in the standings through the first two plus months.
The Clippers are playing the second night of a back-to-back after picking up a road win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.
So far this season, the Clips are 3-3 straight up and 2-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back. While Kawhi Leonard isn’t back yet (he’s targeting a Jan. 4 return), the Clippers are still a tough out – even with the Spurs at home.
Let’s break down the odds, players to wager on in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle on New Year’s Eve.
Clippers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +4 (-110)
- Spurs -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +145
- Spurs: -175
Total
- 217.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Clippers vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local)
- Clippers record: 19-13
- Spurs record: 16-16
Clippers vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Spurs Injury Report
- Riley Minix – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
Clippers vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- James Harden OVER 4.5 Turnovers (+124)
This is an interesting prop for Harden on the second night of a back-to-back, as he’s picked up at least four turnovers in 16 consecutive games.
Over that stretch, the former league MVP is averaging 5.1 turnovers per game, although he had just two turnovers in his first meeting with the Spurs this season.
In the second night of back-to-backs this season, Harden has turnover numbers of five, six, four, three, five and four (an average of 4.5 per game).
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 25.5 Points (-110)
Wemby has been dominant in December, and luckily the entire world was able to witness that on Christmas Day against the New York Knicks when he dropped 42 points and 18 rebounds in a three-point loss.
This month, Wembanyama is averaging nearly 29 points per game, clearing 25.5 points in seven of his 11 games. He’s attempting 20.4 shots and 9.8 3s per game over that stretch, shooting an impressive 38.9 percent from beyond the arc and 48.2 percent from the field.
If he continues to get this usage, he should clear this prop against a Clippers team that he already dropped 24 points against – despite a 2-for-9 shooting game from 3 – earlier this season.
Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
Los Angeles has struggled against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, and bettors may want to see whether or not key players like James Harden, Norman Powell and others suit up for L.A. before betting on this matchup.
To San Antonio’s credit, it has been impressive at home, going 11-7 straight up and 4-4 against the spread as a home favorite.
The key in this game may be the recent play of Victor Wembanyama, as he’s averaging 28.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 4.5 blocks per game this month while shooting 38.9 percent from 3 on nearly 10 attempts per game.
As a result, the Spurs are 6-5 in the 11 games he’s appeared in and 0-2 in the two he missed. San Antonio is about as healthy as it's been all season, and it does have a +1.0 net rating at Frost Bank Center.
I don’t love laying the points against the Clippers since they’ve gone 7-5 against the spread as road underdogs, but I think the Spurs will come away with a win tonight.
Pick: Spurs Moneyline (-175)
