Clippers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 27
It appears that Mike Budenholzer’s tweak to the Phoenix’s Suns lineup is working.
The Suns are 7-3 in their last 10 games and now hold the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference heading into a marquee matchup with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.
The Clippers (sixth in the West) have done a terrific job of hanging in the playoff picture even though Leonard has missed most of the 2024-25 season, and guard Norman Powell’s surge into an elite scorer has been a big reason why.
While the Suns may be active at the deadline to try to improve their core around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, they are playing much better as of late, ranking 13th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.
Let’s break down this matchup between two playoff hopefuls in the West, including the latest odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction.
Clippers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers -1 (-110)
- Suns +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -115
- Suns: -105
Total
- 223 (Over -108/Under -112)
Clippers vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 27
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Clippers record: 26-19
- Suns record: 23-21
Clippers vs. Suns Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Cam Christie – out
- PJ Tucker – out
- Jordan Miller – out
- Kris Dunn – out
- Kai Jones – out
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Bridges – out
- Ryan Dunn – out
- TyTy Washington – out
Clippers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
This is a discounted number (although we have to lay some juice) for Norman Powell to go OVER 2.5 3-pointers on Monday.
Powell is averaging 3.5 3-pointers made per game this season, and he’s cleared 2.5 made 3s in seven of his last 10 games while attempting 7.7 per game. The Clippers sharpshooter is knocking down 43.1 percent of his shots from deep, and he should thrive against a Suns team that is 21st in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game.
Phoenix Suns Best Prop Bet
- Nick Richards OVER 9.5 (-130)
The Clippers are a good rebounding team – seventh in rebounding percentage and fourth in opponent rebounds per game – but Richards may be undervalued in this prop.
Since coming over in a deal from Charlotte, Richards has 11, four, 15 and 19 rebounds in four games. The only game he failed to pick up double-digit boards, he was limited to just 22 minutes due to foul trouble.
With the Suns relying on Richards’ presence in the middle (he played 33 minutes his last game), he’s a must bet at this number – even against Ivica Zubac and company.
Clippers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Even though the Suns have been playing better as of late, Los Angeles is still the better team – especially on the defensive end – in this matchup.
The Clippers rank second in the league in defensive rating, and over their last 10 games, they have the No. 5 net rating in the league – eight spots ahead of the Suns.
Phoenix is just 2-2 against the spread as a home underdog this season, and there are still a ton of questions about the defensive capabilities of this Suns roster. Now, with rookie Ryan Dunn out, the Suns are down arguably their best perimeter defender in this matchup.
While the Suns won the first two meetings between these teams back in October, they were both close games and Los Angeles didn’t have Kawhi Leonard. With the two-time NBA Finals MVP back, I expect the Clippers to control this game defensively and come out with a road win.
Pick: Clippers Moneyline (-115)
