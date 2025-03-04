Clippers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
Things keep going from bad to worse for the Phoenix Suns, as they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday to fall five games under .500 and 2-8 in their last 10.
Phoenix is now multiple games out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, and it has a tough matchup at home against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.
The Clippers have squandered any gap they had on the No. 6 seed, losing two straight to the Los Angeles Lakers and six of their last 10 overall. Plus, Norman Powell – their breakout star this season – went down with an injury against the Lakers on Sunday.
With Golden State surging and Minnesota getting healthy, the Clippers are going to be fighting for their playoff lives for the rest of the regular season.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for what could be a bounce-back game for the Clips against a struggling Suns roster.
Clippers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers -2.5 (-108)
- Suns +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -135
- Suns: +114
Total
- 225.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Clippers vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Clippers record: 32-28
- Suns record: 28-33
Clippers vs. Suns Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
- Norman Powell – out
- Seth Lundy – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Ben Simmons – out
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. – out
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – questionable
- TyTy Washington – out
- Jalen Bridges – out
- Cody Martin – out
Clippers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ivica Zubac OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
While Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.4 points per game this season, I love this matchup for him against a Suns team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games and 17th in opponent points in the paint per game this season.
Zubac has dominated the Suns this season, scoring 21, 22, and 25 points in his three games against them. While Nick Richards is a defensive upgrade over Jusuf Nurkic, Zubac had 25 points and 16 boards back on Jan. 27 against this Phoenix squad, despite Richards and Mason Plumlee playing all of the minutes at center.
He’s a must-bet in this matchup on Tuesday.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bradley Beal OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
Beal is listed as questionable on Tuesday, but if he’s able to go, he may be worth a shot in this market.
Beal is averaging 2.0 made 3s on 5.0 attempts per game this season (shooting 40.7 percent), and he’s cleared 1.5 made 3-pointers in three of his four games since returning to the starting lineup. Over that stretch, Beal is attempting 5.0 3s per game, hitting 50.0 percent of them.
There’s no doubt that he’s had a bigger role in the offense as a starter, so don’t be shocked if the Suns' guard clears this prop at home.
Clippers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
There’s just no way that bettors should trust the Suns right now.
Over their last 10 games, the Suns are 2-8, and they are just 25th in the league in net rating over that stretch.
Now, the Clippers haven’t been great over their last 10 games (16th in net rating), falling out of the No. 6 seed, but they are a better team than the Suns this season.
The biggest difference in this game is going to come on the defensive end. Phoenix is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games, while the Clippers have posted a top-three defensive rating for the 2024-25 season.
Even with Norman Powell out, I think the Clippers have enough between James Harden and Kawhi Leonard to pick up a win on Tuesday night.
Pick: Clippers Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
