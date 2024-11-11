Clippers vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Williams, Norman Powell)
The Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder face off in arguably the game of the night in the NBA on Monday on NBA TV.
This matchup features plenty of solid guards in James Harden, Norman Powell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and more, which should make for some fun options in the prop market.
Plus, the injury to Chet Holmgren (hip fracture) could open up some intriguing plays on the glass – and for the Clippers down low – on Monday.
I’m targeting a few plays in this matchup, although the Thunder are on the second night of a back-to-back which could make things a little tougher to predict.
Let’s dive into these props!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Clippers vs. Thunder
- Ivica Zubac OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-125)
- Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
- Jalen Williams OVER 25.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
Ivica Zubac OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-125)
Clippers center Ivica Zubac could be in line for a massive game with Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams all out of the lineup with injuries.
These teams faced off earlier this season, and Zubac finished with nine points and 12 boards in 28:24 in a 13-point loss. However, the Thunder are going to be forced to play small ball on Monday.
If Ty Lue sticks with Zubac for the advantage down low, I’d be shocked if the big man didn’t come close to this rebounds prop. He’s averaging 12.7 rebounds and 20.2 rebound chances per game this season.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are 28th in the league in rebounding percentage and are now down their starting center. Zubac should control the boards all night long.
Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Norman Powell has been one of the best surprises in the NBA this season, stepping up when asked handle a bigger offensive role now that Paul George is in Philly and Kawhi Leonard is out.
The veteran guard is averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 49.4 percent from 3.
He’s scored at least 22 points in eight of his 10 games, including a 24-point showing against OKC earlier this season.
Powell’s field goal attempts have fluctuated, but he’s extremely efficient – and has been for several seasons.
This number is too low for the Clippers’ guard tonight.
Jalen Williams OVER 25.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
With Holmgren out, Jalen Williams could get a boost as a scorer and as a rebounder going forward.
Not only is the former lottery pick going to play a lot of power forward with the Thunder banged up, but one would expect some of Holmgren’s shots to be distributed to Williams in this OKC attack.
So far this season, J-Dub is averaging 19.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3 on 15.9 shots per game.
Williams has cleared 25.5 points and rebounds in five games this season, but if he sees a boost on the glass tonight, I think he’ll easily clear this against Los Angeles. He picked up seven boards in the last meeting between these teams.
