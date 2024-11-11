Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Nov. 11
The Los Angeles Clippers have played a lot of close games this season, but they’ve won four in a row heading into Monday’s road matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for OKC after it went down big, fought back but eventually lost to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. In the process, the Thunder lost big man Chet Holmgren to a hip injury, and he’s expected to miss at least the next two months.
Los Angeles is a perfect 3-0 on the road this season, and it’s off to a strong start even though superstar Kawhi Leonard has yet to play in a game this season.
Can Los Angeles pull off a road upset against arguably the best team in the West?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Clippers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +7 (-112)
- Thunder -7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +215
- Thunder: -265
Total
- 219 (Over -112/Under -108)
Clippers vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Clippers record: 6-4
- Thunder record: 8-2
Clippers vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Mo Bamba – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Cam Christie – out
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- PJ Tucker – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
OKC is already down big men Isaiah Hartenstein (hand) and Jaylin Williams (hamstring), and it lost star Chet Holmgren to a hip fracture on Sunday night.
Clippers vs. Thunder Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Clippers
Norman Powell: One of the best bench players in the NBA the last few seasons, Powell has dominated in a starting role this season, averaging 25.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 49.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: The prized possession of the Paul George trade, SGA has shown the Clippers what they’ve been missing for the last few seasons. Can he have a big game against his former team? On Sunday, SGA finished with 24 points on just 6-of-17 shooting from the field against the Golden State Warriors, so he could be primed for a bounce-back showing tonight.
Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma City is 7-3 against the spread on the season and 3-2 against the spread as a home favorite, but the Holmgren injury looms especially large on Monday.
Losing the last true center on the roster that was healthy is a huge problem for the Thunder, as Ivica Zubac has gotten off to a great start for the Clippers this season. OKC doesn’t really have anyone who can match up with him, and the Thunder have already struggled on the glass (28th in rebounding percentage) in the 2024-25 season.
Meanwhile, the Clippers are a perfect 3-0 on the road and have won their last four games. While Los Angeles doesn’t have a ton of star power, players like Powell have stepped up and Ty Lue has a ton of rangy wings he can rotate in to guard Jalen Williams and SGA.
OKC did beat the Clippers by 13 points in Los Angeles, but the Thunder look like a much different team now without Chet.
With this matchup also being the second night of a back-to-back for OKC, I’ll take the points with the Clippers on Monday. The Clips are 6-4 against the spread overall this season.
Pick: Clippers +7 (-112)
