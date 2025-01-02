Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder just keep winning.
A lot has been made about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ surprising start to the 2024-25 season, but the Thunder have been just as impressive, winning 27 of their first 32 games to open up a sizable lead on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
The Thunder will host the Los Angeles Clippers and James Harden on Thursday night after the Clips were blown out by Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back on New Year’s Eve.
Los Angeles is a .500 team on the road this season, and it’ll have its work cut out for it against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, owners of a 14-2 record at home.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Clippers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers +9.5 (-110)
- Thunder -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +340
- Thunder: -440
Total
- 219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local)
- Clippers record: 19-14
- Thunder record: 27-5
Clippers vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Cam Christie – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- PJ Tucker – out
- Terance Mann – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Ducas – out
- Adam Flagler – out
- Alex Caruso – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Clippers vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- James Harden OVER 6.5 Assists (-115)
The Thunder are allowing the third fewest assists per game in the NBA, but this prop has moved too far for me not to back Harden on Thursday night.
Harden is set at just 6.5 dimes in this game despite the fact that he’s averaging 7.8 assists per game on 12.9 potential assists opportunities. Harden is coming off a game with just one dime in a blowout loss to the Spurs, but he’s still picked up seven or more dimes in both of his matchups with OKC this season.
In addition, the former league MVP has seven or more assists in 22 of 32 games in the 2024-25 campaign. This line is too much of an overreaction to Tuesday’s down performance.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Hartenstein Double-Double (-130)
It’s rare to see Hartenstein at this short of a price to record a double-double, but he does have a tougher matchup against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac on Thursday night.
Still, Hartenstein should be in line for another major workload with Chet Holmgren still out, and he’s picked up a double-double in 14 of his 17 games this season, averaging 12.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.
Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
Two of the best defensive teams in the NBA facing off calls for a play to the UNDER.
OKC is one of the better UNDER teams in the NBA this season, going 18-15, and the Clippers are even better, hitting the UNDER in 20 of their 33 matchups.
The Thunder are No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating while the Clippers clock in at No. 5, and Los Angeles does not push the tempo at all this season, ranking 22nd in the NBA in pace.
This is a perfect recipe for an UNDER, and the Thunder have played six of their last nine games with a combined total that fell short of 219.5.
I’ll trust both defenses on Thursday night.
Pick: UNDER 219.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.