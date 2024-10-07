Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Saints vs. Chiefs)
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire – who began the 2024 season on the PUP list – as doubtful for Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.
A former first-round pick, Edwards-Helaire likely won’t make his season debut on Monday Night Football.
With the Chiefs already down starting running back Isiah Pacheco, they’ve turned to a familiar face – veteran Kareem Hunt – as the lead back. Hunt played 45 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 4 and had 16 touches after Carson Steele was benched – presumably for fumbling.
Here’s how bettors can wager on Hunt in the prop market on Monday.
Kareem Hunt Prop Bets for Week 5 vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 10.5 (Over -145/Under +105)
- Rushing Yards: 42.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over +130/Under -170)
- Receiving Yards: 12.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +130
If you’re going to bet on a Kansas City running back tonight, it should be Hunt.
Last week, the veteran carried the ball 14 times for 69 yards, adding two catches for 16 yards on three targets. He ended up playing 45 percent of Kansas City’s offensive snaps (28 total) touching the ball in 16 of the plays that he was on the field.
Steele started in Week 3 for the Chiefs after Pacheco went down with a broken leg (the Chiefs signed Hunt to the practice squad that week), but he struggled in Week 4, losing a fumble before Hunt took over as the primary every down back.
There are plenty of props to bet for Hunt, but I think my favorite may be in the passing game since Rashee Rice is out for this game as well.
I love Hunt’s receiving yards prop, as he cleared it in just two catches last week.
Now, with Rice also out, Patrick Mahomes Mahomes may lean on familiar faces like Hunt and Travis Kelce in the passing game.
Until Edwards-Helaire is able to return, this seems like Hunt’s backfield – for now.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.