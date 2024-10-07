Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
Coastal Carolina and James Madison meet in Sun Belt action on Thursday night.
The Dukes appeared to be one of the best in the Sun Belt, but that quickly changed once conference play started as the team lost as huge favorites at Louisiana-Monroe. Can JMU respond quickly and avoid starting 0-2 in league play?
Here's our full betting preview.
Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Coastal Carolina: +20.5 (-110)
- James Madison: -20.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Coastal Carolina: +450
- James Madison: -700
Total: 62 (Over -115/Under -105)
Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Coastal Carolina Record: 4-1
- James Madison Record: 4-1
Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Key Players to Watch
Coastal Carolina
Ethan Vasko: Vasko is off a stellar performance against Old Dominion, passing for 367 yards and passing for three touchdowns, adding to his strong season that features a 7-2 touchdown-to interception ratio. Vasko is a capable rusher who will look to use both his legs and his arms to pull an upset on Thursday night.
James Madison
Alonza Barrett III: After going on a tear through the last two games, passing for 10 touchdowns and rushing for three in a two-game span, Barrett struggled some in the team’s loss to Louisiana-Monroe, completing only 42% of his passes and taking three sacks. Can he find his form against a vulnerable Coastal Carolina defense?
Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Prediction and Pick
The James Madison offense has been volatile this season, scoring as many as 70 points on North Carolina, but also failing to crack 20 at Louisiana-Monroe. On a short week, can the Dukes get back on a short week against Coastal Carolina’s defense?
I believe JMU can move the ball in this one as the Coastal Carolina defense has been weak up front, ranking 123rd in line yards and outside the top 100 in yards per carry allowed. The team has allowed 27 or more in three of four games this season against FBS competition, but I do think that this total is a touch high.
The JMU offense currently ranks first in turnovers gained this season, and have feasted on special teams mistakes. Against a Coastal Carolina offense that has been smart with the ball with only five turnovers to start the season, I believe that there may be less field flipping and quick scores.
The Dukes offense has been explosive, but also is just at the national average in terms of success rate (51st).
I believe Coastal Carolina’s offense that is outside the top 100 in seconds per play can slow this game down and make it a lower possession game. With a few stops and time killing drives, this game is going to go under the total.
PICK: UNDER 61.5
