Coco Gauff vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 2

Coco Gauff is the defending French Open champion and is looking to defend her title in the coming weeks. Last year's French Open was her second Grand Slam title after her win at the 2023 U.S. Open.

She's scheduled to take on Mayar Sheif in the second round on Thursday morning. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this anticipated match.

Coco Gauff vs. Mayar Sherif Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Coco Gauff -2800

Mayar Scherif +1160

Total

17.5 (Over -106/Under -124)

Coco Gauff vs. Mayar Scherif How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 28

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Coco Gauff vs. Mayar Scherif: History and Tournament Results

These two have played against each other once in their careers. Gauff defeated Sherif in straight sets in Cincinnati in 2023.

Coco Gauff

Even before last year's win, the French Open has historically been Gauff's best Grand Slam. She has made at least the quarterfinals in five straight years, and she has an 84% win rate here, which is 7% better than any other Grand Slam for her.

She cruised past Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-0 in the first round.

Mayar Sherif

The French Open is the only Grand Slam that Mayar Sherif has made it past the first round more than once. This is now her fourth time making it to the second round at Roland-Garros, but she has yet to make it to the third round.

She defeated Dalma Galfi 7-5, 6-4 in the first round.

Coco Gauff vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction and Pick

Gauff is in good enough form that I'd be shocked if she doesn't cruise to a win in this match. She made it all the way to the final at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia earlier this month, and also made the final at the Miami Open in March.

Meanwhile, Sherif continues to struggle. She lost in the Round of 16 at the Parma Ladies Open, a WTA 125 event earlier this month, and has generally failed to look impressive even against lackluster competition.

Obviously, we're not going to bet on Gauff -2800 or even bet on her to win in straight sets at -950. Instead, I think the bet is on Gauff to cover the -7.5 game spread at plus-money.

Pick: Gauff -7.5 games (+114) via FanDuel

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!