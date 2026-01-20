Coco Gauff vs. Olga Danilović Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Round 2

World No. 3 Coco Gauff is looking to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Tuesday night in her first ever matchup with Olga Danilović.

Danilovic knocked off Venus Williams in the first round in three sets, and now she’s set as a sizable underdog against Gauff, who turned a straight-set win in her opening match at Melbourne Park.

Gauff has put together back-to-back strong showings at the Australian Open, and she’d love a big showing this year, especially after back-to-back earlier exits at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open to close out 2025.

Let’s take a look at the the odds, each player’s path to this spot and my prediction for Tuesday’s match.

Coco Gauff vs. Olga Danilović Odds and Total

Moneyline

Coco Gauff: –1140

Olga Danilovic: +760

Total

18.5 (Over -130/Under -110)

Coco Gauff vs. Olga Danilović How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Coco Gauff vs. Olga Danilović: History and How They Got Here

Coco Gauff

Gauff made quick work of Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round of the Australian Open, winning 6-2, 6-3.

The American has back-to-back strong showings at Melbourne Park, reaching the quarterfinals in 2025 and the semifinals in 2024. While 2025 ended with disappointing Grand Slam showings (a first-round loss at Wimbledon and a fourth-round exit at the U.S. Open), Gauff did win the French Open in a major upset over Aryna Sabalenka.

She’s never faced Danilovic in her career, so oddsmakers must really like the way Gauff played in round one to set her as a -1140 favorite.

Olga Danilović

Danilovic needed three sets to defeat another American – Venus Williams – in the first round at Melbourne Park, and she actually dropped the first set in that match.

That could be an issue against Gauff, as the No. 3 player in the world enters this match in pretty peak form after winning the Wuhan Open.

Danilovic made the fourth round at the Australian Open last year, but she was knocked out in the second round in her other appearance in 2021.

Coco Gauff vs. Olga Danilović Prediction and Pick

Gauff is -300 to win this match in straight sets, and she only needed 17 games to get that done in the first round.

However, Danilovic is a step up in class who has a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open and multiple third-round finishes or better at the French Open. So, she’s been known to make some noise in Grand Slam events.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Gauff wins this match in straight sets and it still gets to 19 games, especially since Danilovic played 32 games in her opening round matchup with Williams.

Gauff has been prone to early upsets in her career, and while I don’t think that’s in the cards on Tuesday, I also think she may have to work a little more to get this win.

Pick: OVER 18.5 Games (-130 at DraftKings)

