Cognizant Classic Live Odds: Shane Lowry Favored to Win; Austin Smotheran Second
There's a tie atop the leaderboard at the Cognizant Classic on Sunday, as Shane Lowry (-13) and Austin Smotherman (-13) aim to capture a win at PGA National.
Lowry turned in a dominant third round on Saturday, going 8-under to jump into a tie for first place while Smotherman was just 2-under. A few other golfers pushed themselves into consideration to win with big rounds on Saturday, as Ricky Castillo (+2000) was 7-under, putting him at -10 for the tournament.
Castillo is fifth in the odds and slightly ahead of Jimmy Stanger, who was 6-under and has sole possession of fifth place at -11 entering Sunday's round.
There are seven golfers that are at least 10-under par entering Sunday, but Lowry is the clear favorite at +148. He's also -900 to finish in the top five in this event.
The Cognizant Classic isn't one of the most star-studded events on the PGA Tourn, but Saturday's action has set up a potentially drama-filled Sunday with so many players in the hunt. Based on the latest odds, there are nine players that are shorter than 3/1 to finish in the top five while four players are set at minus odds to land in the top five in this tournament.
In 2025, Joe Highsmith shot 19-under to win this tournament while Austin Eckroat shot 17-under back in 2024. So, there's a chance that Sunday's winner goes pretty low on Sunday to secure the win.
Here's a look at the latest odds to win at PGA National.
Cognizant Classic Live Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Shane Lowry: +148
- Austin Smotherman: +365
- Nicolas Echavarria: +470
- Taylor Moore: +560
- Ricky Castillo: +2000
- Jimmy Stanger: +2050
- A.J. Ewart: +3300
- Joel Dahmen: +5100
- Keith Mitchell: +6100
- Beau Hossler: +12000
- Kristoffer Reitan: +20000
- Patton Kizzire: +21000
- Aaron Rai: +22500
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
