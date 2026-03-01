Cognizant Classic Live Odds: Shane Lowry Favored to Win; Austin Smotheran Second

There's a tie atop the leaderboard at the Cognizant Classic on Sunday, as Shane Lowry (-13) and Austin Smotherman (-13) aim to capture a win at PGA National.

Lowry turned in a dominant third round on Saturday, going 8-under to jump into a tie for first place while Smotherman was just 2-under. A few other golfers pushed themselves into consideration to win with big rounds on Saturday, as Ricky Castillo (+2000) was 7-under, putting him at -10 for the tournament.

Castillo is fifth in the odds and slightly ahead of Jimmy Stanger, who was 6-under and has sole possession of fifth place at -11 entering Sunday's round.

There are seven golfers that are at least 10-under par entering Sunday, but Lowry is the clear favorite at +148. He's also -900 to finish in the top five in this event.

The Cognizant Classic isn't one of the most star-studded events on the PGA Tourn, but Saturday's action has set up a potentially drama-filled Sunday with so many players in the hunt. Based on the latest odds, there are nine players that are shorter than 3/1 to finish in the top five while four players are set at minus odds to land in the top five in this tournament.

In 2025, Joe Highsmith shot 19-under to win this tournament while Austin Eckroat shot 17-under back in 2024. So, there's a chance that Sunday's winner goes pretty low on Sunday to secure the win.

Here's a look at the latest odds to win at PGA National.

Cognizant Classic Live Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shane Lowry: +148

Austin Smotherman: +365

Nicolas Echavarria: +470

Taylor Moore: +560

Ricky Castillo: +2000

Jimmy Stanger: +2050

A.J. Ewart: +3300

Joel Dahmen: +5100

Keith Mitchell: +6100

Beau Hossler: +12000

Kristoffer Reitan: +20000

Patton Kizzire: +21000

Aaron Rai: +22500

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

