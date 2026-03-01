SI

Cognizant Classic Live Odds: Shane Lowry Favored to Win; Austin Smotheran Second

Breaking down the latest odds to win the 2026 Cognizant Classic ahead of Sunday's fourth and final round.
Shane Lowry is favored to win the Cognizant Classic.
There's a tie atop the leaderboard at the Cognizant Classic on Sunday, as Shane Lowry (-13) and Austin Smotherman (-13) aim to capture a win at PGA National.

Lowry turned in a dominant third round on Saturday, going 8-under to jump into a tie for first place while Smotherman was just 2-under. A few other golfers pushed themselves into consideration to win with big rounds on Saturday, as Ricky Castillo (+2000) was 7-under, putting him at -10 for the tournament.

Castillo is fifth in the odds and slightly ahead of Jimmy Stanger, who was 6-under and has sole possession of fifth place at -11 entering Sunday's round.

There are seven golfers that are at least 10-under par entering Sunday, but Lowry is the clear favorite at +148. He's also -900 to finish in the top five in this event.

The Cognizant Classic isn't one of the most star-studded events on the PGA Tourn, but Saturday's action has set up a potentially drama-filled Sunday with so many players in the hunt. Based on the latest odds, there are nine players that are shorter than 3/1 to finish in the top five while four players are set at minus odds to land in the top five in this tournament.

In 2025, Joe Highsmith shot 19-under to win this tournament while Austin Eckroat shot 17-under back in 2024. So, there's a chance that Sunday's winner goes pretty low on Sunday to secure the win.

Here's a look at the latest odds to win at PGA National.

Cognizant Classic Live Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Shane Lowry: +148
  • Austin Smotherman: +365
  • Nicolas Echavarria: +470
  • Taylor Moore: +560
  • Ricky Castillo: +2000
  • Jimmy Stanger: +2050
  • A.J. Ewart: +3300
  • Joel Dahmen: +5100
  • Keith Mitchell: +6100
  • Beau Hossler: +12000
  • Kristoffer Reitan: +20000
  • Patton Kizzire: +21000
  • Aaron Rai: +22500

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

