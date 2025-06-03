College Baseball World Series Odds (LSU, Arkansas, Tennessee Lead Before Super Regionals)
There were some big upsets in the College Baseball regional round robin tournament and a big shift in the betting odds markets as a result. The top two seeds, Vanderbilt and Texas, are out, leaving sixth-seeded LSU as the new betting favorite ahead of SEC rivals Arkansas and defending champion Tennessee.
One of the reasons Arkansas and Tennessee aren’t favored ahead of LSU is that they play each other in the super regional. The winner of that three-game battle will likely emerge as the betting favorite to win the World Series after this round.
LSU is currently +310 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the College Baseball World Series, followed by Arkansas (+400) and Tennessee (+600). Fellow SEC powerhouse Auburn is fifth in the odds at +1000.
Fifth-seeded North Carolina is fourth in the odds at +700. It hosts Arizona (+4000) in the super regional.
In the super regional, two teams play a three-game series with the winner advancing to the College Baseball World Series. Below is the schedule, how to watch and the odds for every team to win the championship.
College Baseball World Series Schedule and TV Channel
June 6
- Arizona (42-18) at No. 5 North Carolina (45-13), Noon (ESPN2)
- Miami (FL) (34-25) at Louisville (38-21), 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
- No. 9 Florida St. (41-14) at No. 8 Oregon St. (45-13-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
- No. 13 Coastal Carolina (51-11) at No. 4 Auburn (41-18), 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
June 7
- Miami (FL) (34-25) at Louisville (38-21), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
- Arizona (42-18) at No. 5 North Carolina (45-13), Noon (ESPN2)
- Murray St. (42-14) at Duke (40-19), 1 p.m. (ESPNU)
- West Virginia (44-14) at No. 6 LSU (46-15), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
- No. 13 Coastal Carolina (51-11) at No. 4 Auburn (41-18), 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
- No. 14 Tennessee (46-17) at No. 3 Arkansas (46-13), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
- UTSA (47-13) at No. 15 UCLA (45-16), 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
- No. 9 Florida St. (41-14) at No. 8 Oregon St. (45-13-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
June 8
- Murray St. (42-14) at Duke (40-19), Noon (TBD)
- UTSA (47-13) at No. 15 UCLA (45-16), 3 p.m. (TBD)
- No. 14 Tennessee (46-17) at No. 3 Arkansas (46-13), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
- West Virginia (44-14) at No. 6 LSU (46-15), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
June 9
- TBD
College Baseball World Series Betting Odds
- LSU Tigers +310
- Arkansas Razorbacks +400
- Tennessee Volunteers +600
- North Carolina Tar Heels +700
- Auburn Tigers +1000
- Oregon State Beavers +1200
- Florida State Seminoles +1300
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers +1500
- UCLA Bruins +2000
- Duke Blue Devils +2600
- Louisville Cardinals +2800
- UTSA Roadrunners +3700
- Arizona Wildcats +4000
- Miami Hurricanes +4200
- West Virginia Mountaineers +6000
- Murray State Racers +11000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
