College Football Odds For Week 4: Opening Odds for Oklahoma, USC, Utah Conference Debuts
Conference play ramps up across the country with some heavy hitting matchups, including Oklahoma’s first SEC game ever with the upstart Tennessee Volunteers heading to Norman.
The Vols have a Heisman Trophy contender in quarterback Nico Iamaleava, but Oklahoma will hope to start its first season in the conference with its own promising quarterback in Jackson Arnold.
All eyes will be on the SEC opener on Saturday night, but there are plenty of other high leverage games, including USC’s Big Ten debut at Michigan and Utah’s first Big 12 game at Oklahoma State.
Here are the opening odds for every Week 4 game.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Thursday, September 19th
- South Alabama vs. Appalachian State (-7), O/U: 64.5
Friday, September 20th
- Stanford vs. Syracuse (-9.5), O/U: 58.5
- Illinois vs. Nebraska (-8.5), O/U: 43.5
- San Jose State vs. Washington State (-14), O/U: 55.5
Saturday, September 21st
- Vanderbilt vs. Missouri (-20.5), O/U: 52.5
- UCLA vs. LSU (-23), O/U: 56.5
- Arkansas vs. Auburn (-3.5), O/U: 58.5
- Marshall vs. Ohio State (-39.5), O/U: 51.5
- North Carolina State vs. Clemson (-17), O/U: 48.5
- Florida (-4.5) vs. Mississippi State, O/U: 57.5
- Charlotte vs. Indiana (-28), O/U: 48.5
- James Madison vs. North Carolina (-10), O/U: 47.5
- Houston vs. Cincinnati (-5.5), O/U: 48.5
- Kansas vs. West Virginia (-2.5), O/U: 57.5
- Tulane (-3) vs. Louisiana, O/U: 54.5
- Rice vs. Army (-6.5), O/U: 42.5
- Ohio vs. Kentucky (-18.5), O/U: 41.5
- Ball State vs. Central Michigan (-6.5), O/U: 52.5
- Arkansas State vs. Iowa State (-21), O/U: 51.5
- Virginia (-3) vs. Coastal Carolina, O/U: 54.5
- Utah State (-6) vs. Temple, O/U: 52.5
- Southern Miss vs. Jacksonville State (-6.5), O/U: 61.5
- Kent State vs. Penn State (-49), O/U: 55.5
- USC (-5.5) vs. Michigan, O/U: 46.5
- Miami (OH) vs. Notre Dame (-27), O/U: 43.5
- Georgia Tech vs. Louisville (-10), O/U: 57.5
- Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois (-14), O/U: 44.5
- Arizona State vs. Texas Tech (-3), O/U: 60.5
- Utah vs. Oklahoma State (-3), O/U: 51.5
- Duke (-14) vs. Middle Tennessee, O/U: 53.5
- TCU (-2.5) vs. SMU, O/U: 57.5
- East Carolina vs. Liberty (-7.5), O/U: 53.5
- UTEP vs. Colorado State (-10), O/U: 50.5
- Miami (-17.5) vs. South Florida, O/U: 65.5
- Northwestern vs. Washington (-10.5), O/U: 42.5
- Florida Atlantic vs. UConn (-2.5), O/U: 46.5
- Cal vs. Florida State (-2), O/U: 44.5
- Tulsa vs. Louisiana Tech (-2.5), O/U: 57.5
- New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston (-14), O/U: 43.5
- Toledo (-1) vs. Western Kentucky, O/U: 58.5
- Wyoming vs. North Texas (-9.5), O/U: 56.5
- Tennessee (-7.5) vs. Oklahoma, O/U: 57.5
- Akron vs. South Carolina (-27), O/U: 46.5
- Bowling Green vs. Texas A&M (-22), O/U: 52.5
- Iowa (-2.5) vs. Minnesota, O/U: 36.5
- Georgia Southern vs. Ole Miss (-36), O/U: 65.5
- Louisiana-Monroe vs. Texas (-45), O/U: 52.5
- Michigan State vs. Boston College (-6.5), O/U: 45.5
- Baylor vs. Colorado (-1.5), O/U: 54.5
- Fresno State (-15.5) vs. New Mexico O/U: 61.5
- Purdue vs. Oregon State (-5.5), O/U: 50.5
- Kansas State (-7) vs. BYU, O/U: 47.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.