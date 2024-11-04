College Football Opening Odds for Week 11: Alabama Small Road Favorite at LSU in Possible CFP Elimination Game
As we plunge further into November, the College Football Playoff picture continues to take shape.
Ahead of Week 11, we will get the first College Football Playoff ranking to give us an idea of where teams stand heading into the final few weeks of the season. With MACtion set to begin on Tuesday, and a handful of marquee matchups during the weekend, the excitement is building around the stretch run of the college football season.
Here's the opening odds for a jam-packed Week 11 in college football.
College Football Odds for Week 11
Tuesday, November 5th
- Bowling Green (-11.5) vs. Central Michigan, O/U: 49.5
- Miami (Ohio) (-11.5) vs. Ball State, O/U: 49
Wednesday, November 6th
- Ohio (-18.5) vs. Kent State, O/U: 51.5
- Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan (-1.5), O/U: 52.5
Thursday, November 7th
- Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina (PK), O/U: 62.5
- Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina (-7.5), O/U: 56.5
Friday, November 8th
- California (-7) vs. Wake Forest, O/U: 53
- Iowa (-6.5) vs. UCLA, O/U: 45
- Rice vs. Memphis (-11), O/U: 52.5
- New Mexico vs. San Diego State (-3.5), O/U: 68.5
Saturday, November 9th
- Washington vs. Penn State (-13.5), O/U: 45.5
- Purdue vs. Ohio State (-38.5), O/U: 53.5
- Miami (-11.5) vs. Georgia Tech, O/U: 63.5
- Mississippi State vs. Tennessee (-23.5), O/U: 60.5
- Clemson (-6.5) vs. Virginia Tech, O/U: 53.5
- Iowa State (-3.5) vs. Kansas, O/U: 50.5
- Michigan vs. Indiana (-13.5), O/U: 48.5
- Nevada vs. Boise State (-24.5), O/U: 61
- Virginia vs. Pittsburgh (-7.5), O/U: 57.5
- Utah State vs. Washington State (-20.5), O/U: 68.5
- Colorado (-3) vs. Texas Tech, O/U: 62
- Oklahoma vs. Missouri (-2.5), O/U: 42.5
- Minnesota (-5.5) vs. Rutgers, O/U: 46.5
- Syracuse vs. Boston College (-2), O/U: 53.5
- Duke vs. North Carolina State (-3), O/U: 49.5
- UCF vs. Arizona State (-3.5), O/U: 56.5
- Oklahoma State vs. TCU (-11), O/U: 67
- West Virginia vs. Cincinnati (-4), O/U: 57.5
- Fresno State (-10.5) vs. Air Force, O/U: 41.5
- San Jose State vs. Oregon State (-3.5), O/U: 56.5
- Florida vs. Texas (-21.5), O/U: 47.5
- Texas State (-7) vs. Louisiana-Monroe, O/U: 48
- Navy (-3) vs. South Florida, O/U: 55.5
- Liberty (-10.5) vs. Middle Tennessee, O/U: 54
- UConn (-6) vs. UAB, O/U: 56
- Marshall (-14) vs. Southern Mississippi, O/U: 55.5
- Georgia (-2.5) vs. Ole Miss, O/U: 54.5
- Army (-5.5) vs. North Texas, O/U: 63
- Georgia State vs. James Madison (-16.5), O/U: 54.5
- Kennesaw State vs. UTEP (-3.5), O/U: 42.5
- Temple vs. Tulane (-27), O/U: 49
- South Carolina (-3.5) vs. Vanderbilt, O/U: 46.5
- Jacksonville State () vs. Louisiana Tech, O/U:
- Arkansas State vs. Louisiana (), O/U:
- Western Kentucky (-18.5) vs. New Mexico State, O/U: 51.5
- Maryland vs. Oregon (-25), O/U: 57.5
- Florida State vs. Notre Dame (-25), O/U: 42.5
- Alabama (-2) vs. LSU, O/U: 58.5
- UNLV (-13) vs. Hawai’i, O/U: 51.5
- BYU (-5) vs. Utah, O/U: 41.5
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Published