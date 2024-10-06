SI

College Football Opening Odds for Week 7: Star Studded Slate Headlined by Ohio State First Road Game at Oregon

Reed Wallach

Sep 28, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates after tackling Michigan State Spartans running back Nate Carter (5) in the first half at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.
Sep 28, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates after tackling Michigan State Spartans running back Nate Carter (5) in the first half at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The marquee matchups keep on rolling as the Big Ten takes center stage with a handful of consequential matchups that will help sort out the top of the conference.

Ohio State will hit the road for the first time this season and will face a College Football Playoff contender in Oregon, the newest member of the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Penn State will also head out west to face a new member of the conference in high-powered USC, who will try to hand the Nittany Lions its first loss of the season.

Get ready for Week 7 below with the opening odds for every game on the slate, starting on Tuesday!

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

College Football Opening Odds for Week 7

Tuesday, October 8th

  • Florida International vs. Liberty (-19.5), O/U: 51.5

Wednesday, October 9th

  • New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State (-20.5), O/U: 57.5

Thursday, October 10th

  • Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison (-10.5), O/U: 58.5
  • Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech (-4.5), O/U: 50.5
  • UTEP v.s Western Kentucky (-19.5), O/U: 55.5

Friday October 11th

  • Memphis (-5.5) vs. South Florida, O/U: 60.5
  • Northwestern vs. Maryland (-11.5), O/U: 44.5
  • UNLV (-18.5) vs. Utah State, O/U: 62.5
  • Utah (-3.5) vs. Arizona State, O/U: 46.5

Saturday, October 12th

  • South Carolina vs. Alabama (-20.5), O/U: 51.5
  • Missouri (-27.5) vs. UMass, O/U: 52.5
  • Clemson (-20.5) vs. Wake Forest, O/U: 58.5
  • Washington vs. Iowa (-2.5), O/U: 39.5
  • Wisconsin vs. Rutgers (-2.5), O/U: 42.5
  • Georgia Tech (-3.5) vs. North Carolina, O/U: 57.5
  • Ball State (-6.5) vs. Kent State, O/U: 59.5
  • Toledo () vs. Buffalo, O/U: 
  • UAB vs. Army (), O/U: 
  • Miami (Ohio) (-3.5) vs. Eastern Michigan, O/U: 45.5
  • Texas (-14.5) vs. Oklahoma, O/U: 51.5
  • Penn State (-3.5) vs. USC, O/U: 50.5
  • Louisville (-7.5) vs. Virginia, O/U: 56.5
  • Purdue vs. Illinois (-18.5), O/U: 49.5
  • Cal vs. Pitt (-3.5), O/U: 60.5
  • Cincinnati vs. UCF (-3.5), O/U: 60.5
  • San Diego State (-1.5) vs. Wyoming, O/U: 42.5
  • Stanford vs. Notre Dame (-22.5), O/U: 47.5
  • Old Dominion vs. Georgia State (-1.5), O/U: 55.5
  • Akron vs. Western Michigan (), O/U:
  • Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green (-2.5), O/U: 47.5
  • Arizona vs. BYU (-3.5), O/U: 50.5
  • Ohio (-2.5) vs. Central Michigan, O/U: 47.5
  • Mississippi State vs. Georgia (-34.5), O/U: 53
  • San Jose State (-2.5) vs. Colorado State, O/U: 55.5
  • Southern Mississippi vs. Louisiana-Monroe (-6.5), O/U: 42.5
  • Florida vs. Tennessee (-16.5), O/U: 54.5
  • Washington State (-3.5) vs. Fresno State, O/U: 62.5
  • Arkansas State vs. Texas State (-13.5), O/U: 63.5
  • North Texas (-6.5) vs. Florida Atlantic, O/U: 59.5
  • UTSA (-5.5) vs. Rice, O/U: 47.5
  • Ohio State (-3.5) vs. Oregon, O/U: 51.5
  • Ole Miss (-3.5) vs. LSU, O/U: 64.5
  • Oregon State (-4.5) vs. Nevada, O/U: 49.5
  • Appalachian State vs. Louisiana (-9.5), O/U: 64.5
  • Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky (-12.5), O/U: 46.5
  • Iowa State (-3.5) vs. West Virginia, O/U: 51.5
  • Syracuse () vs. NC State, O/U:
  • Air Force vs. New Mexico (-3.5), O/U: 54.5
  • Marshall (-2.5) vs. Georgia Southern, O/U: 60.5
  • Minnesota (-5.5) vs. UCLA, O/U: 40.5
  • Kansas State (-5.5) vs. Colorado, O/U: 56.5
  • Boise State (-20.5) vs. Hawai’i, O/U: 61.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Reed Wallach
REED WALLACH

Reed is a Senior Editor at SI Betting. He grew up in New Jersey and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. His passion lies with the Brooklyn Nets, but is always hunting for an edge.

Home/Betting