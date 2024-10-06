College Football Opening Odds for Week 7: Star Studded Slate Headlined by Ohio State First Road Game at Oregon
The marquee matchups keep on rolling as the Big Ten takes center stage with a handful of consequential matchups that will help sort out the top of the conference.
Ohio State will hit the road for the first time this season and will face a College Football Playoff contender in Oregon, the newest member of the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Penn State will also head out west to face a new member of the conference in high-powered USC, who will try to hand the Nittany Lions its first loss of the season.
Get ready for Week 7 below with the opening odds for every game on the slate, starting on Tuesday!
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
College Football Opening Odds for Week 7
Tuesday, October 8th
- Florida International vs. Liberty (-19.5), O/U: 51.5
Wednesday, October 9th
- New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State (-20.5), O/U: 57.5
Thursday, October 10th
- Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison (-10.5), O/U: 58.5
- Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech (-4.5), O/U: 50.5
- UTEP v.s Western Kentucky (-19.5), O/U: 55.5
Friday October 11th
- Memphis (-5.5) vs. South Florida, O/U: 60.5
- Northwestern vs. Maryland (-11.5), O/U: 44.5
- UNLV (-18.5) vs. Utah State, O/U: 62.5
- Utah (-3.5) vs. Arizona State, O/U: 46.5
Saturday, October 12th
- South Carolina vs. Alabama (-20.5), O/U: 51.5
- Missouri (-27.5) vs. UMass, O/U: 52.5
- Clemson (-20.5) vs. Wake Forest, O/U: 58.5
- Washington vs. Iowa (-2.5), O/U: 39.5
- Wisconsin vs. Rutgers (-2.5), O/U: 42.5
- Georgia Tech (-3.5) vs. North Carolina, O/U: 57.5
- Ball State (-6.5) vs. Kent State, O/U: 59.5
- Toledo () vs. Buffalo, O/U:
- UAB vs. Army (), O/U:
- Miami (Ohio) (-3.5) vs. Eastern Michigan, O/U: 45.5
- Texas (-14.5) vs. Oklahoma, O/U: 51.5
- Penn State (-3.5) vs. USC, O/U: 50.5
- Louisville (-7.5) vs. Virginia, O/U: 56.5
- Purdue vs. Illinois (-18.5), O/U: 49.5
- Cal vs. Pitt (-3.5), O/U: 60.5
- Cincinnati vs. UCF (-3.5), O/U: 60.5
- San Diego State (-1.5) vs. Wyoming, O/U: 42.5
- Stanford vs. Notre Dame (-22.5), O/U: 47.5
- Old Dominion vs. Georgia State (-1.5), O/U: 55.5
- Akron vs. Western Michigan (), O/U:
- Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green (-2.5), O/U: 47.5
- Arizona vs. BYU (-3.5), O/U: 50.5
- Ohio (-2.5) vs. Central Michigan, O/U: 47.5
- Mississippi State vs. Georgia (-34.5), O/U: 53
- San Jose State (-2.5) vs. Colorado State, O/U: 55.5
- Southern Mississippi vs. Louisiana-Monroe (-6.5), O/U: 42.5
- Florida vs. Tennessee (-16.5), O/U: 54.5
- Washington State (-3.5) vs. Fresno State, O/U: 62.5
- Arkansas State vs. Texas State (-13.5), O/U: 63.5
- North Texas (-6.5) vs. Florida Atlantic, O/U: 59.5
- UTSA (-5.5) vs. Rice, O/U: 47.5
- Ohio State (-3.5) vs. Oregon, O/U: 51.5
- Ole Miss (-3.5) vs. LSU, O/U: 64.5
- Oregon State (-4.5) vs. Nevada, O/U: 49.5
- Appalachian State vs. Louisiana (-9.5), O/U: 64.5
- Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky (-12.5), O/U: 46.5
- Iowa State (-3.5) vs. West Virginia, O/U: 51.5
- Syracuse () vs. NC State, O/U:
- Air Force vs. New Mexico (-3.5), O/U: 54.5
- Marshall (-2.5) vs. Georgia Southern, O/U: 60.5
- Minnesota (-5.5) vs. UCLA, O/U: 40.5
- Kansas State (-5.5) vs. Colorado, O/U: 56.5
- Boise State (-20.5) vs. Hawai’i, O/U: 61.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.