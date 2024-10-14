College Football Opening Odds for Week 8: Georgia and Texas Meet in Battle of SEC Heavyweights
The college football slates continue to grow in importance as conference play rages on.
Georgia will travel to Texas to face the Longhorns in a conference showdown between two of the National Championship, highlighting the Week 8 card in a preview of what could be coming in the College Football Playoff. That's not all in the SEC, as Alabama takes the trip to Knoxville to face Tennessee in a battle of the conference's elite teams.
While Saturday's marquee matchup is as big as it gets, there is football all week, with a handful of weekday matchups, starting on Tuesday.
Here are the opening odds for college football's Week 8 slate from FanDuel Sportsbook
College Football Opening Odds for Week 8
Tuesday, October 15
- Troy vs. South Alabama (-11), O/U: 57
- Kennesaw State vs. Middle Tennessee (-10), O/U: 50.5
- Louisiana Tech (-10.5) vs. New Mexico State, O/U: 48.5
Wednesday, October 16
- Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston (-3), O/U: 55.5
- Florida International vs. UTEP (+5), O/U: 49
Thursday, October 17
- Georgia State vs. Marshall (-9), O/U: 53.5
- Boston College vs. Virginia Tech (-7), O/U: 49.5
Friday, October 18
- Florida State vs. Duke (-3), O/U: 42.5
- Oregon () vs. Purdue (-27.5), O/U: 58.5
- Oklahoma State vs. BYU (-9), O/U: 55.5
- Fresno State (-3) vs. Nevada, O/U: 51
Saturday, October 19
- South Carolina vs. Oklahoma (-2.5), O/U: 40.5
- Auburn vs. Missouri (-6.5), O/U: 51.5
- North Texas vs. Memphis (-10.5), O/U: 66.5
- Miami (-4) vs. Louisville, O/U: 61
- Virginia vs. Clemson (-21), O/U: 57.5
- Nebraska vs. Indiana (-6.5), O/U: 51
- Wisconsin (-6.5) vs. Northwestern, O/U: 41.5
- UCLA vs. Rutgers (-6.5), O/U: 41
- Wake Forest vs. UConn (-1.5), O/U: 57.5
- Arizona State vs. Cincinnati (-3), O/U: 53.5
- Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina (-3.5), O/U: 56.5
- East Carolina vs. Army (-16.5), O/U: 51.5
- Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan (-2), O/U: 54.5
- Alabama (-2.5) vs. Tennessee, O/U: 56
- Tulsa (+2.5) vs. Temple, O/U: 52
- Notre Dame (-8.5) vs. Georgia Tech, O/U: 50
- Michigan (-1) vs. Illinois, O/U: 43.5
- NC State vs. Cal (-10), O/U: 46.5
- Houston vs. Kansas (-6.5), O/U: 46.5
- Hawai'i vs. Washington State (-19.5), O/U: 55.5
- Texas State (-10) vs. Old Dominon, O/U: 62.5
- Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) (-4), O/U: 44
- Kent State vs. Bowling Green (-21), O/U: 56
- Western Michigan (+1.5) vs. Buffalo, O/U: 49.5
- Toledo (+2.5) vs. Northern Illinois, O/U: 44.5
- UAB vs. South Florida (-13.5), O/U: 57.5
- Charlotte vs. Navy (-17), O/U: 56
- Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA (-4), O/U: 55.5
- Rice vs. Tulane (-22.5), O/U: 53.5
- USC (-7) vs. Maryland, O/U: 57
- Colorado (+4) vs. Arizona, O/U: 56
- Baylor vs. Texas Tech (-7), O/U: 57
- Wyoming vs. San Jose State (-11), O/U: 50
- James Madison (-10) vs. Georgia Southern, O/U: 59.5
- Texas A&M (-14.5) vs. Mississippi State, O/U: 56
- New Mexico vs. Utah State (+2), O/U: 78.5
- LSU (-3) vs. Arkansas, O/U: 57
- Ball State vs. Vanderbilt (-26.5) O/U: 58.5
- Arkansas State (-6.5) vs. Southern Mississippi, O/U: 53.5
- Georgia vs. Texas (-3.5), O/U: 56.5
- UCF vs. Iowa State (-13), O/U: 48.5
- Kansas State (-3) vs. West Virginia, O/U: 54
- Iowa (-6.5) vs. Michigan State, O/U: 41.5
- Kentucky vs. Florida (-2.5), O/U: 42.5
- SMU (-15) vs. Stanford, O/U: 55.5
- Colorado State (-7.5) vs. Air Force, O/U: 47
- UNLV (-6) vs. Oregon State, O/U: 61
- TCU vs. Utah (-6.5), O/U: 52
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.