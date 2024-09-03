College Football Picks Against the Spread for Every Top 25 Team in Week 2
College football season is now in full swing, but with only one data point on nearly every team, it's good to remember just that.
While some teams are coming off big wins, the team may ease off in Week 2 with an easier opponent on the schedule, or for some teams, use another easy game as a building block for later in the season.
As we'll discuss below, teams like Notre Dame and Penn State are coming off big wins against formidable opponents, and now return home to face MAC opponents. Will the teams run it up on its lowly opponent?
What about Ole Miss, who can build up Jaxson Dart's Heisman Trophy resume with another easy opponent on tap?
We'll evaluate several situations below as we make our picks against the spread for every FBS vs. FBS matchup between top 25 teams.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Season Record: 5-6
Texas vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Pick: Michigan (+7.5)
Bowling Green vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Bowling Green (+34.5)
In my opinion, Bowling Green is the best team in the MAC.
Now, the Falcons are traveling to face an elite Penn State team that is well on its way to the College Football Playoff, but this spread is a bit wide in favor of the Nittany Lions.
Bowling Green has shown it has a havoc-driven defense with an offense that can create explosive plays and control the field position. Last season, the team covered with ease against Michigan as 40-point underdogs and beat Georgia Tech outright as 21-point 'dogs.
This is too many points for Penn State to lay following the demolition of a Power Four opponent in West Virginia.
Kansas State vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tulane (+10)
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Prediction and Pick
Pick: Syracuse (+3)
Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Pick: Northern Illinois (+28.5)
Notre Dame scored a massive upset win on the road against Texas A&M last week, so is there much incentive for the team to squash Northern Illinois at home with another Power Four opponent in Purdue on deck?
The Huskies have 16 returning starters from a group that lost by double digits once last season and beat a Power Four team in Boston College outright.
I’ll fade Notre Dame at over four touchdowns as the team likely keeps a vanilla game script.
Baylor vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Pick: Utah (-14.5)
Iowa State vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick
Pick: Iowa (-2.5)
Jacksonville State vs. Louisville Prediction and Pick
Pick: Louisville (-28)
Jacksonville State’s drop-off from last season is glaring, and I’m not sure the market can catch up just yet.
The team is replacing more than half of its starters and its defensive coordinator, Zach Alley, who took the same job at Oklahoma, a sign of how impactful he is. The team was gashed by Coastal Carolina at home in its opening game, losing 55-27 and allowing more than seven yards per play.
Louisville’s offense has vertical threats like Ja’Corey Brooks to pull away from Jacksonville State quickly. Further, I’m not sure the Gamecocks run-first and up-tempo attack will get much on the ground against a sturdy Louisville defensive line that ranked fourth in line yards last season and 14th in yards per carry allowed.
Middle Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ole Miss (-41.5)
Middle Tennessee is ushering in a new coaching staff, and the team was lucky to get past FCS opponent Tennessee Tech in its opener.
Now, the team heads to Oxford to take on Ole Miss, who put its foot on the pedal to route Furman to the tune of 76-0.
Quickly, Jaxson Dart has gone to the top of the odds board for the Heisman Trophy, tied with Dillon Gabriel and Cam Ward. I expect Lane Kiffin to continue to pad his quarterback’s resume with a gaudy stat line yet again after he completed 22-of-27 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns.
Ole Miss can name its number, and the margin will be more than 41 points.
South Florida vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Pick: Alabama (-30.5)
Buffalo vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
Pick: Missouri (-34.5)
Kansas vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
Pick: Illinois (+5.5)
Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Western Michigan (+37.5)
Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Prediction and Pick
Pick: North Carolina State (+7.5)
Houston vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oklahoma (-28.5)
Appalachian State vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Pick: Clemson (-17.5)
Boise State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon (-18.5)
Utah State vs. USC Prediction and Pick
Pick: Utah State (+28.5)
In another opportunity to fade a team off a big win, I’ll grab the points with Utah State.
It’s worth monitoring the Aggies quarterback room after starter Spencer Petras left with an injury, but Utah transfer Bryson Barnes looked just fine back there.
USC’s offense can score in bunches, but after a resounding win in Las Vegas on Sunday night, and a quick turnaround against Utah State, this can be a sleepy sport for the Trojans, who head into a BYE week after this.
I’ll grab the big number on the Aggies out west.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.