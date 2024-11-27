College Football Playoff National Championship Odds Following November 26 Rankings
Just when it looked like we had some clarity as to how the first 12-team College Football Playoff would look, we have more questions than ever before.
With the likes of Ole Miss and Alabama suffering a third loss in Week 13, more teams have been brought into the College Football Playoff picture, including teams like Clemson and to an extent South Carolina, who meet in the regular season finale.
However, all eyes will be on Texas vs. Texas A&M on Saturday night with the winner going to the SEC Championship Game and the Aggies trying to make a last-ditch effort to make the CFP.
Here are the updated National Championship odds along with the updated projected bracket from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Odds
- Ohio State: +260
- Georgia: +350
- Oregon: +390
- Texas: +450
- Notre Dame: +1400
- Penn State: +1600
- Tennessee: +2100
- Miami (Florida): +2500
- Alabama: +4000
- SMU: +4000
- Indiana: +5000
- Clemson: +6000
- Arizona State: +8000
- Ole Miss: +10000
- Boise State: +13000
- Texas A&M: +15000
Updated College Football Playoff Bracket
SEC Losses Send College Football Playoff into Chaos
While Alabama and Ole Miss had seemingly played themselves into the postseason, the teams are now very much not in control of its own destiny after picking up a third loss this season. The Crimson Tide are 13th while the Rebels are 14th, losing control of its own destiny to the CFP.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M also lost a third game last week, in heart breaking fashion to Auburn, but the team still has a viable path to the 12-team postseason by beating Texas at home this week and Georgia next week in the SEC Championship.
It's worth noting that the two teams who beat Georgia, the second choice to win the title and already into the SEC Championship Game, are now projected to miss the postseason in Ole Miss and Alabama.
The biggest development is the stakes attached to the matchup between No. 12 Clemson and No. 15 South Carolina, who are each in line to be the benefactor of losses ahead of them in the rankings with a marquee victory attainable on Saturday.
Much was made about Indiana’s spot in the CFP with a game in Columbus against Ohio State, and while the Hoosiers suffered its first loss of the season last week, the team appears to be poised to make it given the other losses around the Big Ten candidate. Indiana was slotted 10th after losing to the National Championship favorite Buckeyes.
As for teams that continue to rise up the rankings, Big 12 favorite Arizona State is up 14th after beating BYU in a thriller and in control of its own destiny to win the conference, vying for a first round BYE.
Meanwhile, Miami and SMU are on a collision course for next week’s ACC Championship Game. If both win this week, do each team get into the 12-team postseason regardless of the result in the title game? That possibility is far more likely after the losses to the SEC teams last week.
