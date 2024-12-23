College Football Playoff Quarterfinals Odds and Kickoff Times: Oregon and Ohio State Set for New Year's Day Rematch
The College Football Playoff quarterfinals are set as we move to the neutral site portion of the postseason.
After all four home teams took care of business with double digit victories in the first round, we will be treated to a fantastic slate of four quarterfinals matchups on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Below, you’ll find the kickoff times and opening odds for all four of the quarterfinals matchups, including a rematch between Big Ten heavyweights Ohio State and Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
2024 College Football Playoff Quarterfinals Kickoff Times and Opening Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Penn State vs. Boise State Kickoff Times and Odds
Tuesday, December 31, 7:30 PM EST
Spread
- Penn State: -10.5 (-115)
- Boise State: +10.5 (-105)
Total: 52.5
Penn State will meet Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl as the Nittany Lions look to shut down the Heisman Trophy runner up Ashton Jeanty with its elite defense, headlined by pass rusher Abdul Carter.
Texas vs. Arizona State Kickoff Times and Odds
Wednesday, January 1, 1:00 PM EST
Spread
- Texas: -13.5 (-120)
- Arizona State: +13.5 (-102)
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Texas avoided a late flurry from Clemson to punch its ticket to the Peach Bowl to face Big 12 Champion Arizona State. The Sun Devils are the biggest underdog of the quarterfinals, catching nearly two touchdowns against the talented Longhorns.
Ohio State vs. Oregon Kickoff Times and Odds
Wednesday, January 1, 5:00 PM EST
Spread
- Ohio State: -2.5 (-115)
- Oregon: +2.5 (-105)
Total: 54.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
After one of the best games of the season in the middle of October, Oregon and Ohio State meet in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks won a thriller at home against Ohio State, 32-31, but the Buckeyes looked dominant in its first round win against Tennessee, winning 42-17 in Columbus.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Kickoff Times and Odds
Wednesday, January 1, 8:45 PM EST
Spread
- Notre Dame: +2.5 (-115)
- Georgia: -2.5 (-105)
Total: 44.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Notre Dame faced little issue in taking care of in-state foe Indiana in the first round win against the Hoosiers, but will face the toughest team it has seen to date in Georgia.
The Bulldogs will start backup quarterback Gunner Stockton, who will have an extra week or so to acclimate the new leader of the offense and prepare for a talented Notre Dame team in the Sugar Bowl.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.