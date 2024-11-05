College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 11
The SEC takes center stage in the Week 11 slate.
With several marquee matchups, who will come out on top? Below, you will find our picks for every Top 25 matchup straight up for games like Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Alabama vs. LSU, which will help crystalize the College Football Playoff landscape as we move closer to the postseason.
Get all our picks below!
College Football Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 11
Purdue vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State (N/A)
Miami (Florida) vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia Tech (+340)
Florida vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas (-2800)
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia (-134)
While Ole Miss has proven its defense is legit, I can’t trust the team to dethrone Georgia as a home underdog.
I don’t believe that this offense that slogged through SEC play is fixed after gashing Arkansas last week, and I expect Georgia to keep a lid on Jaxson Dart and co. for a second straight year (the Rebels scored 17 in Athens last season in a 52-17 loss).
Further, Ole Miss still has questions around Dart, including on the offensive line and with top wide receiver Tre Harris, who has missed two straight games. Not to mention, the Rebels' top running back Henry Parrish Jr. will be out for this one.
Carson Beck has made more turnover worthy plays than big time throws this season, but I believe in the Bulldogs to still be a cut above and get a road win on Saturday.
Michigan vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
Pick: Indiana (-710)
Iowa State vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
Pick: Kansas (+120)
Army vs. North Texas Prediction and Pick
Pick: North Texas (+172)
Army hasn’t faced an offense inside the top 80 in EPA/Play this season, which means the team is in for a rude awakening against North Texas on Saturday, which is 17th in that metric.
Not to mention, Bryson Daily’s status is up in the air after being a late scratch for the Black Knights game against Air Force last week. If Daily can’t go, the offense takes a significant step back and will be needed in a big way against North Texas’ high-octane O.
There’s a ton of variance in this one, leading me to side with the big home underdog.
Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Clemson (-235)
Colorado vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Colorado (-156)
Texas Tech is a volatile bunch. Sometimes the Red Raiders can stun Iowa State on the road as a near-two touchdown underdog, other times the group is allowing 59 points at home to Baylor and losing by multiple touchdowns.
With that in mind, after a resounding upset against the Cyclones last week, I’m going to trust the ceiling of Colorado to out-pace the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech is bottom 10 in the country in key grades like coverage and tackling according to Pro Football Focus.
That’s a tough facet of the defense when facing the likes of Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and this vaunted Colorado offense.
This game will likely be back and forth, but ultimately, Colorado has a far more proven baseline that can be trusted game-to-game and has matchup edges that can lead to consistent offensive drives against a leaky Texas Tech defense.
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
Pick: Vanderbilt (+128)
Maryland vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon (-4000)
Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tennessee (-2800)
Florida State vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Pick: Notre Dame (-7000)
Alabama vs. LSU Prediction and Pick
Pick: Alabama (-142)
Washington vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Penn State (-550)
Nevada vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Boise State (-2500)
Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pitt (-285)
BYU vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Pick: Utah (+150)
I’m siding with the home underdog Utes to keep this one within a field goal and be live for the upset win.
As has become custom in the Big 12 this season, the difference between the top and bottom of the league is marginal, and we have another opportunity to bet on that idea on Saturday night.
While the Utah offense has fallen off a cliff without Cam Rising on the field, the team still has a more than capable running back in Micah Bernard and an elite defense.
The BYU defense remains vulnerable against the run, 96th in EPA/Rush and 103rd in explosive rush defense while ranking outside the top 100 in tackles for loss. If Utah can lean on a well-rested Bernard and put the likes of Rose (or Wilson) in favorable down and distances, the Utah offense may be set up for success.
In a matchup with a low total, look for Utah’s defense to set the tone against BYU.
The unit is 10th in EPA/Play and No. 1 in the nation in success rate.
It’s worth noting that BYU has played two defenses inside the top 70 in EPA/Play this season, at home against Kansas State and at SMU. While the Cougars won both of those games, the offense averaged 5.15 yards per play across the two, which would be outside the top 100 nationally.
Utah State vs. Washington State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Washington State (-1450)
